About 600 foreign mercenaries killed in Ukraine over two weeks, Russia claims

Ben Grant and other foreign fighters from the UK pose for a picture as they are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

In the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine about 600 foreign mercenaries were killed over the past two weeks and more than 500 others fled the country, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said.

"Over the past two weeks more than 500 mercenaries have left the country and about 600 others were eliminated," Shoigu said in a distance conference on Tuesday, reports TASS.

He stressed that "systematic operations are continuing to track down and eliminate foreign mercenaries."

"Strikes with smart weapons against mercenaries' training centers and also losses in combat have considerably reduced their presence in Ukraine," Shoigu said.