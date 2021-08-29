About 300 US citizens still in Afghanistan - Blinken

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 08:12 pm

About 300 US citizens still in Afghanistan - Blinken

"We are down to a population of 300 or fewer Americans who are still on the ground there, and we are working actively in these hours and these days to get those folks out," he said

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 08:12 pm
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau who is in Ottawa, Canada, at the State Department in Washington, US February 26, 2021
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau who is in Ottawa, Canada, at the State Department in Washington, US February 26, 2021

There are still about 300 US citizens still waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We are down to a population of 300 or fewer Americans who are still on the ground there, and we are working actively in these hours and these days to get those folks out," he said, reports the BBC.

Some Americans have chosen to stay beyond the 31 August deadline, Blinken said , but he added that "they are not going to be stuck in Afghanistan".

The US, he said, has "a mechanism to get them out".

