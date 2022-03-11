About 222,000 evacuated to Russia from Ukraine

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 12:16 pm

About 222,000 evacuated to Russia from Ukraine

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 12:16 pm
A woman cries as she comforts her son after learning she has to leave a bus which was reserved for the evacuation of orphans fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion outside the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman cries as she comforts her son after learning she has to leave a bus which was reserved for the evacuation of orphans fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion outside the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

About 222,000 people have been evacuated to Russia from Ukraine and its two Russian-backed rebel regions, the TASS news agency said on Friday, citing an unidentified source.

