9 firefighters dead, 1 rescued after cave collapse in Brazil

Nine Brazilian firefighters died and another was rescued on Sunday after a cave collapsed in the state of Sao Paulo, burying them underground, authorities said.



The accident occurred early Sunday when 26 firefighters were performing a drill inside a cave in the municipality of Altinopolis.



After an almost twelve-hour rescue operation, nine bodies were retrieved and another person was sent to hospital with hypothermia and respiratory distress, the Fire Department reported.



The deceased included two female firefighters.

