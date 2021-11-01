9 firefighters dead, 1 rescued after cave collapse in Brazil

World+Biz

BSS/Xinhua
01 November, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 10:23 am

Related News

9 firefighters dead, 1 rescued after cave collapse in Brazil

The deceased included two female firefighters

BSS/Xinhua
01 November, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 10:23 am
Handout picture released from Sao Paulo State&#039;s Military Police on October 31, 2021 showing firefighters working to rescue civilian firefighters buried in a cave after a collapse in Altinopolis, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Handout picture released from Sao Paulo State's Military Police on October 31, 2021 showing firefighters working to rescue civilian firefighters buried in a cave after a collapse in Altinopolis, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Photo: AFP

Nine Brazilian firefighters died and another was rescued on Sunday after a cave collapsed in the state of Sao Paulo, burying them underground, authorities said.
 
The accident occurred early Sunday when 26 firefighters were performing a drill inside a cave in the municipality of Altinopolis.
 
After an almost twelve-hour rescue operation, nine bodies were retrieved and another person was sent to hospital with hypothermia and respiratory distress, the Fire Department reported.
 
The deceased included two female firefighters.
 

cave / Brazil / firefighters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

1d | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

1d | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

1d | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 