8 countries that changed their names

Throughout history, countries have undergone name changes for a variety of reasons, reflecting shifts in political power, cultural identity, territorial expansion or contraction, and changes in governance.

Here are some examples of notable country name changes and the circumstances surrounding them:

1. The Republic of Macedonia to North Macedonia

The most recent and well-known name changes occurred in 2019 when the Republic of Macedonia changed its name to North Macedonia. This change resolved a long-standing dispute with Greece, which objected to the use of the name "Macedonia" as it also has a region with the same name. The renaming was the outcome of a diplomatic agreement that paved the way for North Macedonia's NATO membership and fostered improved relations between the two nations.

2. Ceylon to Sri Lanka

In 1972, the island nation of Ceylon underwent a name change to become Sri Lanka, a term deeply rooted in the Sinhalese language, and simultaneously declared itself a republic. This renaming aimed to better represent the country's diverse cultural identity and distance itself from its colonial history under British rule. Sri Lanka means "resplendent land" in Sinhalese, highlighting the nation's natural beauty.

3. Burma to Myanmar

In 1989, the Southeast Asian nation formerly known as Burma adopted the name Myanmar under the ruling military junta. This change sparked international controversy and resistance, as it was viewed as an effort to legitimise the junta's authority. Some countries, including the United States, continued to use the name Burma, citing concerns about human rights abuses and the lack of a democratic transition.

4. Siam to Thailand

Thailand, previously known as Siam, officially changed its name in 1939. This change was aimed at asserting the nation's unity and identity amidst increasing Western colonial influence in Southeast Asia. "Thailand," which means "Land of the Free," was chosen to emphasise the country's independence and the Thai people's strong sense of national pride.

5. East Pakistan to Bangladesh

In 1971, East Pakistan claimed its independence from West Pakistan after fighting a brutal Liberation War, leading to the establishment of the new nation of Bangladesh. This change in name and status reflected the cultural, linguistic, and political distinctions between the two regions and marked the culmination of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

6. Czechoslovakia to The Czech Republic and Slovakia

The dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993 resulted in the formation of two separate countries: the Czech Republic and Slovakia. This peaceful separation followed the end of communist rule and was driven by the desire for greater autonomy and self-determination among the Czechs and Slovaks.

7. Zaire to The Democratic Republic of the Congo

In 1997, Zaire underwent a transformation and adopted the name the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) following a series of political upheavals and conflicts. This change sought to distance the nation from the authoritarian regime of Mobutu Sese Seko, who had ruled as a dictator for over three decades. The new name emphasised the return to a democratic system of governance.

8. Rhodesia to Zimbabwe

Southern Rhodesia was a British colony named after Cecil Rhodes. In 1980, it became the independent nation of Zimbabwe. The name change reflected the end of British colonial rule and the country's new status as a sovereign nation.

In India, during its upcoming special parliament session led by Narendra Modi's government, there may be a proposal to change India's official name from "India" to "Bharat". The use of "President of Bharat" instead of the traditional "President of India" on India's official G20 Summit invitations has already sparked a buzz throughout the country.