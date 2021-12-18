7 North Koreans executed for watching, selling K-pop videos

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly persecuted any distribution of K-pop media among his people since 2012. Photo: New York Post

At least seven people were killed by North Korea in the past decade for watching or selling K-pop videos.

New York Post reports that a South Korea-based human rights group documented a report stating this disturbing information which was reviewed by Fox News.

Titled "Mapping Killings Under Kim Jong Un," the lengthy report by the Transitional Justice Working Group uncovered at least seven executions in the Hermit Kingdom dating back to 2012 connected to the indulgence of K-pop.

The executions were reportedly sometimes done in public as a warning to others — and relatives of those put to death were often forced to witness the deadly punishments.

The alleged executions under Kim's reign were mapped out with the help of 638 defectors who cooperated with the report's authors.

Last June, it was reported that Kim launched a secretive anti-K-pop campaign to impose harsher penalties on citizens caught listening to the popular genre of music from South Korea.

Kim had dubbed the southern cultural imports a "vicious cancer" corrupting the "attire, hairstyles, speeches, behaviors" of young people in North Korea.