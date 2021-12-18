7 North Koreans executed for watching, selling K-pop videos

World+Biz

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 03:08 pm

Related News

7 North Koreans executed for watching, selling K-pop videos

The alleged executions under Kim’s reign were mapped out with the help of 638 defectors who cooperated with the report’s authors

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 03:08 pm
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly persecuted any distribution of K-pop media among his people since 2012. Photo: New York Post
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly persecuted any distribution of K-pop media among his people since 2012. Photo: New York Post

At least seven people were killed by North Korea in the past decade for watching or selling K-pop videos.

New York Post reports that a South Korea-based human rights group documented a report stating this disturbing information which was reviewed by Fox News.

Titled "Mapping Killings Under Kim Jong Un," the lengthy report by the Transitional Justice Working Group uncovered at least seven executions in the Hermit Kingdom dating back to 2012 connected to the indulgence of K-pop.

The executions were reportedly sometimes done in public as a warning to others — and relatives of those put to death were often forced to witness the deadly punishments.

The alleged executions under Kim's reign were mapped out with the help of 638 defectors who cooperated with the report's authors.

Last June, it was reported that Kim launched a secretive anti-K-pop campaign to impose harsher penalties on citizens caught listening to the popular genre of music from South Korea.

Kim had dubbed the southern cultural imports a "vicious cancer" corrupting the "attire, hairstyles, speeches, behaviors" of young people in North Korea.

Top News

kim jong un / north korea / K-Pop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

1h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

2h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

2h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

21h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

23h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

23h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 