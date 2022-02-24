50 Russian troops killed, multiple tanks and aircraft destroyed: Ukraine

24 February, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 03:39 pm

Russia has denied reports that its aircraft or armored vehicles have been destroyed

A military vehicle is seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A military vehicle is seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine's military said on Thursday it had destroyed four Russian tanks on a road near the eastern city of Kharkiv, killed 50 troops near a town in Luhansk region and downed a sixth Russian aircraft, also in the country's east.

Russia has denied reports that its aircraft or armored vehicles have been destroyed.

Ukraine's border guard service said that three of its servicemen had been killed in the southern Kherson region and that several more were wounded.

