50 countries warn UN of ransomware attacks on hospitals

World+Biz

AFP
09 November, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:17 pm

Related News

50 countries warn UN of ransomware attacks on hospitals

AFP
09 November, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:17 pm
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The World Health Organization and some 50 countries issued a warning Friday at the United Nations about the rise of ransomware attacks against hospitals, with the United States specifically blaming Russia.

Ransomware is a type of digital blackmail in which hackers encrypt the data of victims -- individuals, companies or institutions -- and demand money as a "ransom" in order to restore it.

Such attacks on hospitals "can be issues of life and death," according to WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who addressed the UN Security Council during a meeting Friday called by the United States.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Surveys have shown that attacks on the healthcare sector have increased in both scale and frequency," Ghebreyesus said, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation to combat them.

"Cybercrime, including ransomware, poses a serious threat to international security," he added, calling on the Security Council to consider it as such.

A joint statement co-signed by over 50 countries -- including South Korea, Ukraine, Japan, Argentina, France, Germany and the United Kingdom -- offered a similar warning.

"These attacks pose direct threats to public safety and endanger human lives by delaying critical healthcare services, cause significant economic harm, and can pose a threat to international peace and security," read the statement, shared by US Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger.

The statement also condemned nations which "knowingly" allow those responsible for ransomware attacks to operate from.

At the meeting, Neuberger directly called out Moscow, saying: "Some states -- most notably Russia -- continue to allow ransomware actors to operate from their territory with impunity."

France and South Korea also pointed the finger at North Korea. 

Russia defended itself by claiming the Security Council was not the appropriate forum to address cybercrime.

"We believe that today's meeting can hardly be deemed a reasonable use of the Council's time and resources," said Russian ambassador Vassili Nebenzia.

"If our Western colleagues wish to discuss the security of healthcare facilities," he continued, "they should agree in the Security Council upon specific steps to stop the horrific... attacks by Israel on hospitals in the Gaza Strip."

Top News

UN / WHO / ransomware attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

7h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

22h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

1d | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How many megawatts of electricity are coming to Bangladesh from Nepal?

How many megawatts of electricity are coming to Bangladesh from Nepal?

43m | Videos
No further war possible: Iraq's foreign minister

No further war possible: Iraq's foreign minister

38m | Videos
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

1h | Videos
Why can't the Awami League hold rallies or meetings in the country?

Why can't the Awami League hold rallies or meetings in the country?

2h | Videos