50 countries at UN condemn Xinjiang rights abuses

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
01 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:32 pm

Related News

50 countries at UN condemn Xinjiang rights abuses

BSS/AFP
01 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Fifty countries on Monday signed onto a statement read during a UN debate that condemned the "severe and systematic" human rights violations in China's Xinjiang region.

"We are gravely concerned about the human rights situation in the People's Republic of China, especially the ongoing human rights violations of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang," said the statement, read out by Canada during a debate of the UN General Assembly Third Committee, which handles human rights.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in August published a long-awaited report on Xinjiang, citing possible crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region.

Beijing rejects the allegations, claiming to be fighting terrorism and ensuring the region's development.

"Such severe and systematic violations of human rights cannot be justified on the basis of counter-terrorism. In view of the gravity of the OHCHR assessment, we are concerned that China has so far refused to discuss its findings," the statement added.

The 50 signatories include the United States, Britain, Japan, France, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Guatemala and even Somalia.

They urged Beijing to "implement the recommendations of the OHCHR assessment" which include "taking prompt steps to release all individuals arbitrarily deprived of their liberty in Xinjiang, and to urgently clarify the fate and whereabouts of missing family members and facilitate safe contact and reunion."

In early October, China managed to avoid a discussion of the OHCHR report at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council after a majority of the body's 47 members blocked the beginning of debate.

Human Rights Watch, an international NGO, called Monday for the UN Human Rights Council to "try again" to hold the debate "as soon as possible."

"Clearly, diplomatic momentum in favor of holding Beijing accountable for its human rights violations is growing," said the NGO's UN director, Louis Charbonneau.

"Human Rights Watch is urging council members to attempt again at the earliest possible date to discuss and consider options for establishing a UN-backed mechanism to investigate further the Chinese government's responsibility for human rights violations," he added.

China

china / Human Rights abuse / UN General Assembly / UNGA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

1h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

3h | Panorama
Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

15h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

18h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

19h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due