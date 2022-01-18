43 migrants killed as boat capsizes near Moroccan coast

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 11:58 am

43 migrants killed as boat capsizes near Moroccan coast

Representational image of sinking.

At least 43 passengers, including three infants, were reported dead after their boat capsized on the coast of Tarfaya in southern Morocco.

Total 10 individuals were rescued from the incident, the Spanish human rights organisation Caminando Fronteras confirmed AFP.

In the early hours of Sunday, survivors had attempted to reach out and ask for help. The connections were reportedly stable for two hours.

"It took hours for the (Moroccan) authorities to locate and save the boat," Caminando Fronteras said

Only two bodies have been recovered out of the 43 who have lost their lives.

The migrants were on their way to the Spanish Canary Islands, which is only 100km away from Tarfata.

Migrants use the North African country as a transit point on their route to European shores hoping for a better shot at life.

According to Caminando Fronteras, as many as 4,000 migrants were either killed or never located again while on their way to Spain in 2021.

