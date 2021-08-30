At 42,909, India logs over 40,000 Covid-19 cases for 5th straight day

30 August, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 10:53 am

At 42,909, India logs over 40,000 Covid-19 cases for 5th straight day

A Covid-19 vaccination centre (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
India's daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stayed above the 40,000-mark for a fifth straight day, as 42,909 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Monday. With these latest figures, India's cumulative Covid-19 tally has risen to 32,737,939.

The fresh infections, however, were marginally lower (4.8%) than 45,083 cases reported on August 29. Between August 26-28, the country logged 46,164, 44,658 and 46,759 Covid-19 cases respectively, according to government data. Meanwhile, on August 25, there were 37,539 cases from the preceding 24-hour period.

Monday's data also showed that 380 more lives were lost due to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 438,210 or 1.34% of the cumulative case tally. Recoveries mounted to 31,923,405 as 34,763 more patients were discharged, while active infections registered a decline of 7766 cases to slump further to 376,324. Recovered and active cases constitute 97.53% and 1.13% of the overall caseload, respectively.

The latest positive cases were from 1,419,990 samples tested for the viral disease on August 29, as against 1,755,327 tests on August 28, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data showed. Total 520,146,525 samples have been tested till now, the ICMR said.

On the vaccination front, the total number of vaccine doses administered since January 16, when the nationwide inoculation drive commenced, has risen to 634,381,358, the dashboard shows.

On August 27, India became the first country to achieve the milestone of administering more than 10 million doses in a single-day.

