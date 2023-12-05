40% decline in applications from India for study permits to Canada in the second half of 2023

The number of students from India applying to study in Canada has dropped dramatically in the second half of this year. For the period from July to October, the number of applications for new study permits from India dropped from a total of 145,881 last year to just 86,562 in the same period of 2023, a decline of nearly 40%.

This fall in applications is not linked to the cratering relationship between India and Canada, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement in the House of Commons about "credible allegations" of a potential link between Indian agents of the killing of Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar only came on September 18, when the trend was already apparent.

The falling application numbers were first reported by the outlet Better Dwelling, which noted that it was "more likely" that the "discussion on Canada's exploitation of international students became a bigger issue ahead of this rift". "More and more international students have been posting on social media about the hardships they faced in Canada, specifically calling out the high cost of living and lack of opportunities promised," it said.