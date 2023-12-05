40% decline in applications from India for study permits to Canada in the second half of 2023

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
05 December, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 11:53 am

Related News

40% decline in applications from India for study permits to Canada in the second half of 2023

More and more international students have been posting on social media about the hardships they faced in Canada, specifically calling out the high cost of living and lack of opportunities promised

Hindustan Times
05 December, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 11:53 am
People walk on the grounds of the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2020. Picture taken September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo
People walk on the grounds of the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2020. Picture taken September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

The number of students from India applying to study in Canada has dropped dramatically in the second half of this year. For the period from July to October, the number of applications for new study permits from India dropped from a total of 145,881 last year to just 86,562 in the same period of 2023, a decline of nearly 40%.

This fall in applications is not linked to the cratering relationship between India and Canada, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement in the House of Commons about "credible allegations" of a potential link between Indian agents of the killing of Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar only came on September 18, when the trend was already apparent.

The falling application numbers were first reported by the outlet Better Dwelling, which noted that it was "more likely" that the "discussion on Canada's exploitation of international students became a bigger issue ahead of this rift". "More and more international students have been posting on social media about the hardships they faced in Canada, specifically calling out the high cost of living and lack of opportunities promised," it said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The figures for study permits were verified by the Hindustan Times from data sourced from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The outlet said, "When policymakers first pitched the idea of limiting students to help affordability, it appears they were attempting to save face. The public hadn't seen the data yet, but they were already aware of a sharp decline in people desiring to study in Canada."

In August, Canada's Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser had said that placing a cap on how many international students the country takes in was "one of the options that we ought to consider".

The decline is also evident in the annual intake figures: In 2022, the number of applications received by IRCC from Indian students was at 363,541, up from 236,077 in 2021. The total for 2023, till October, is at 261,310. With Indians comprising nearly half of international students in Canada, that deceleration in applications is reflected in the overall numbers as well, total applications last year stood at 736,166 and is on pace for the slowest growth in years, with the number at 724,611, again till October. Better Dwelling commented, "It's on track to fall to single-digit growth by year-end, a big change from 2022 (+33%), and 2021 (+152%). This decline is almost exclusively a fallout with the country's largest source of students — India."

This is the first decline in international student applications from India since the Covid-19 pandemic. And growing tension in the relationship between India and Canada is unlikely to improve the situation.

 
 

Top News

India / International students / Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

4h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama
Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

1d | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

23m | TBS Economy
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

1h | TBS Economy
How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

1h | TBS Stories
Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

1h | TBS Economy