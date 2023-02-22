305 nominations for Nobel Peace Prize: Institute

World+Biz

BSS
22 February, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

305 nominations for Nobel Peace Prize: Institute

BSS
22 February, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 10:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A total of 305 nominations have been submitted for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, the Nobel Institute said on Wednesday, remaining tight-lipped about the names on the list.

The nominations -- fewer than the record 376 registered in 2016 -- comprise 212 individuals and 93 organisations, the Oslo-based institute said on its website.

In line with Nobel statutes, the identity of the candidates is kept confidential for 50 years.

But those eligible to nominate -- including former laureates, lawmakers and cabinet ministers from any country in the world, and some university professors -- are free to reveal the name of the person or organisation they have proposed.

Like last year, most of the names publicly disclosed so far are involved in the nearly year-long conflict that has been raging in Ukraine, or opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and a Ukrainian group working to establish an international war crimes tribunal.

Others known to have been nominated are jailed Putin opponents -- anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, who was the victim of a poisoning attack, journalist and political activist Vladimir Kara-Murza and the pro-democracy youth movement Vesna.

Also believed to be on the list this year are climate activists Greta Thunberg of Sweden and Vanessa Nakate of Uganda, Iranian women's activist Masih Alinejad and her anti-hijab movement My Stealthy Freedom, as well as the Salvation Army.

Chinese and Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are believed to have been nominated (Chow Hang-tung, Peng Lifa, the group Uyghur Tribunal), as well as Myanmar's ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun -- sacked by the junta but still in his position -- and the anti-junta coalition NUCC, and Maggie Gobran, who helps the poor in Cairo's slums.

Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize was shared by Russian human rights group Memorial, Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) and jailed Belarusian rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, a trio representing the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine, which all three have criticised.

Nobel Prize / prize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

1d | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

1h | TBS SPORTS
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

11h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

1d | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat