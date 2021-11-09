12 nations pledge $413M for climate resilience at COP26

The pledges from Belgium, the Belgian region of Walloon, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States were announced in Glasgow, where signatories to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change are discussing ways to close the climate finance gap and meet the commitments made in the Paris Agreement in 2015.

"I am delighted at the strong show of support to the LDCF, which stands alone as a source of support to the world's most vulnerable countries. The pledges made today will make an immediate difference in the places where climate change risks are most acute," said GEF CEO and Chairperson Carlos Manuel Rodriguez.

"We need to keep building on this support to close the climate finance gap and meet the Paris Agreement's goal to increase all countries' resilience to the very serious challenges that climate change will bring."

"The LDCF has a special place in the hearts of Least Developed Countries (LDC), as it is the only climate change adaptation fund that is designed to meet our unique needs and priorities. We are 46 of the world's most vulnerable countries, and the science indicates that our climate risk exposure will only increase," said Sonam Phuntsho Wangdi, chair of the LDC Group at the UN climate negotiations.

"Support from the LDCF enables us to take action and prepare for trouble ahead. We are pleased about the generous new contributions to the LDCF announced today and sincerely hope that additional donors will follow suit given how meaningful this source of support is to us," Wangdi added.

The LDCF is the only climate resilience fund that exclusively targets the LDCs. Since 2001, it has provided $1.7 billion for projects that have reduced the climate vulnerability of more than 50 million people and strengthened the climate-resilient management of 6 million hectares of land. The LDCF also supports countries' planning processes to reduce their medium- and long-term vulnerability to the impacts of climate change and facilitate the integration of climate change adaptation into relevant policies, programs, and activities.

The Global Environment Facility was established 30 years ago to tackle our planet's most pressing environmental problems. Since then, it has provided more than $21.5 billion in grants and mobilized an additional $117 billion in co-financing for more than 5,000 projects and programmes. The GEF is the largest multilateral trust fund focused on enabling developing countries to invest in nature and supports the implementation of major international environmental conventions including biodiversity, climate change, chemicals, and desertification. It brings together 184 member governments in addition to civil society, international organisations, and private sector partners.

Through its Small Grants Programme, the GEF has provided support to 25,000 civil society and community initiatives in 135 countries.

Over the past two decades, the LDCF has provided $1.7 billion in grants for 360 projects tailored to LDCs' climate adaptation priorities across diverse landscapes and sectors, also helping countries bolster their planning to address urgent climate resilience needs.