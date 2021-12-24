100 photographers come together to support conservation

24 December, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 01:42 pm

100 photographers come together to support conservation

An NGO, Vital Impacts, is selling photos by 100 renowned nature and wildlife photographers to raise money for conservation organisations

A photographer and filmmaker with the National Geographic, Ami Vitale has traveled to more than 100 countries. 

Not only has she witnessed violence and conflict, but also the surreal beauty and enduring power of the human spirit. 

Photo : Annie Griffiths
Photo : Annie Griffiths

A photograph by her named 'Goodbye Sudan' shows Sudan, the last male northern white rhino being comforted by one of his keepers, Joseph Wachira, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Northern Kenya. 

Photo : Florian Ledoux
Photo : Florian Ledoux

It was taken moments before the rhino's death in March 2018. Now, two females are all that remain of this species.

Photo :Jane Goodall
Photo :Jane Goodall

According to Ami, the story made her realise that watching these animals go extinct is actually like watching our own demise in slow motion. 

Photo :Jim Naughten
Photo :Jim Naughten

She and visual journalist Eileen Mignoni founded 'Vital Impacts', a non-profit organisation who support other organisations working to protect endangered habitats and the storytellers who amplify these critical stories. 

Photo :Jim Naughten
Photo :Jim Naughten

Vital Impacts is selling photos by 100 renowned nature and wildlife photographers from around the world to raise one million dollars for these conservation organisations: Big Life Foundation, Jane Goodall Institute's Roots and Shoots program, Great Plains Conservation's Project Ranger and SeaLegacy. 

Photo :Jody Macdonalds

Some of the exceptional photographers taking part in the fundraiser include Paul Nicklen, James Balog, Cristina Mittermeier, Nick Brandt, Chris Burkard, Jimmy Chin, Tamara Dean, David Doubilet, Beverly Joubert, Keith Ladzinski, Jim Naughten, Maggie Steber, Joel Sartore, Tim Flach, Carolyn Guzy, Matthieu Paley, Xavi Bou, Beth Moon, Ami Vitale, Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu. 

Photo :Jonathan Irish
Photo :Jonathan Irish

Dr Jane Goodall, the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, has also contributed exclusive hand signed prints that have never been made available. 

Photo :Jonathan Z Lee
Photo :Jonathan Z Lee

She took these photos herself over 60 years ago in Gombe National Park with her beloved chimpanzees.  

Photo : Nick Brandt Harriet
Photo : Nick Brandt Harriet

Vital Impacts is selling an open edition 11 x 16 print for $250 and a 16 x 24 print for $675. 

Photo : Steve Winter
Photo : Steve Winter

The printing, shipping and ordering system and the web platform for the sale are all carbon neutral. 

60% of the profits will go to the four above mentioned conservation organisations and 40% to the photographers. 

Photo :Will Burrad Lucas
Photo :Will Burrad Lucas

The fundraiser will run until 31 December, 2021.You can view the all images at: www.vitalimpacts.org

