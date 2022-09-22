10 killed in Mexico bar shooting in state ravaged by violence

World+Biz

Reuters
22 September, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:40 pm

Related News

10 killed in Mexico bar shooting in state ravaged by violence

Reuters
22 September, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:40 pm
People stand outside a bar where unidentified gunmen opened fire killing several people, officials said, in the latest outbreak of violence, in Tarimoro, Guanajuato state, Mexico September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Juan Moreno
People stand outside a bar where unidentified gunmen opened fire killing several people, officials said, in the latest outbreak of violence, in Tarimoro, Guanajuato state, Mexico September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Juan Moreno

Unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico, killing 10 people, officials said, in the latest outbreak of violence to buffet the country.

"It appears it was a direct attack," said a police official from the town of Tarimoro in the state of Guanajuato, which has been convulsed in recent years by vicious turf wars between rival drug gangs.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said all ten victims in Wednesday's attack were male, and that no arrests had been made yet.

A state government official said nine of the men were killed at the scene, while another died of his wounds after being taken to hospital.

Calling the shooting a "cowardly attack", Guanajuato's governor Diego Sinhue Rodriguez on Twitter expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

He did not provide details of the attack.

The federal security ministry said this week that Guanajuato has seen the most murders this year among Mexican states, recording 2,115 victims between January and August.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Thursday morning that 20 homicides had been registered across Guanajuato on Wednesday.

Mexico / Mexico bar fire / Shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

12h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

14h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

2h | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

3h | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

3h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 