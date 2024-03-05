What is Chini mosque made of?
Located in the remote town of Syedpur, about 20km from Nilphamari is the historic "Chini" mosque which is famous for its aesthetic architecture. Many people mistake the mosque to have been constructed by the Chinese.
Located in the remote town of Syedpur, about 20km from Nilphamari is the historic "Chini" mosque which is famous for its aesthetic architecture. Many people mistake the mosque to have been constructed by the Chinese.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.