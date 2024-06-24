Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

Videos

24 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 05:15 pm

Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

24 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 05:15 pm

Popular artists Prateek Hasan and Pritam Hasan and many others performed in Bangladesh Carnival. Popular actors Zayed Khan, Eamon and Indian actress Idhika Paul also performed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Probashi Bangladeshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

8h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

7h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

4h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

1h | Videos
Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

1h | Videos
Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

2h | Videos
Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

3h | Videos