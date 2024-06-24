Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival
Popular artists Prateek Hasan and Pritam Hasan and many others performed in Bangladesh Carnival. Popular actors Zayed Khan, Eamon and Indian actress Idhika Paul also performed.
Popular artists Prateek Hasan and Pritam Hasan and many others performed in Bangladesh Carnival. Popular actors Zayed Khan, Eamon and Indian actress Idhika Paul also performed.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.