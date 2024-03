Benjamin Netanyahu did not end the farce. On the one hand, it has sent a delegation to Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza. On the other hand, on the same day, it also approved a plan for a military offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza. Israel had already been talking about plans to attack Rafah. Israel's close ally, the United States, has urged other countries not to invade the region. Nevertheless, the Netanyahu administration approved such a plan this time.