Startup investments drop 70% in Jan-Mar

24 April, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 09:00 am

24 April, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 09:00 am

Investments in Bangladeshi startups dropped 70% quarter on quarter to about $6.7 million in the January to March. The drop is even bigger compared to the same period last year 82%.

Comments

