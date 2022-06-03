Rain in TSC

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.
People look on as workers set a span over pillars of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway at Shewra of Tongi Diversion Road in the capital. The 46.73 km long, including the connecting roads, expressway will connect the Shahjalal airport with Kutubkhali via Mohakhali, Tejgaon and Kamalapur to ease traffic congestion of Dhaka city. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo : Rajib Dhar