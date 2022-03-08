Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian
Naveed Mahbub is a well-known name in the realm of stand-up comedy in Dhaka.
Also read - Naveed's Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines
Naveed Mahbub is a well-known name in the realm of stand-up comedy in Dhaka.
Also read - Naveed's Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.