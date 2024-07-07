Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

Videos

07 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 07:00 pm

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

07 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 07:00 pm

Expatriate workers work in infrastructure development & beautification of roads and buildings in Kuwait. The huge number of Bangladeshi workers in that list is not less.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Probashi Bangladeshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

6h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

10h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

1h | Videos
Can Pezeshkian change the politics of Iran?

Can Pezeshkian change the politics of Iran?

2h | Videos
Marcelo Bielsa finally takes his revenge of 25 years

Marcelo Bielsa finally takes his revenge of 25 years

3h | Videos
Air Chief Hasan Mahmood Khan wears Air Chief Marshal rank batch

Air Chief Hasan Mahmood Khan wears Air Chief Marshal rank batch

5h | Videos