Demand for hatpakha has increased due to heat
Hatpakha made of cloth in Mymensingh. Due to the increase temparature, the demand has also increased. Digha village of the district is now known as Hatpakha village.
Hatpakha made of cloth in Mymensingh. Due to the increase temparature, the demand has also increased. Digha village of the district is now known as Hatpakha village.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.