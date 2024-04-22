Demand for hatpakha has increased due to heat

22 April, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 12:00 pm

22 April, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 12:00 pm

Hatpakha made of cloth in Mymensingh. Due to the increase temparature, the demand has also increased. Digha village of the district is now known as Hatpakha village.

Demand for hatpakha has increased due to heat

