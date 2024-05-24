Apple is desperate to capture the Chinese market
Apple is offering huge price discounts. iPhone-15 can be bought for only 23 thousand taka in this offer. The offer will run till 28th May.
Apple is offering huge price discounts. iPhone-15 can be bought for only 23 thousand taka in this offer. The offer will run till 28th May.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.