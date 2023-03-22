Uganda passes a law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ

Top News

Reuters
22 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 09:57 pm

Related News

Uganda passes a law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ

More than 30 African countries, including Uganda, already ban same-sex relations.

Reuters
22 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 09:57 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Uganda's parliament passed a law on Tuesday making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ, handing authorities broad powers to target gay Ugandans who already face legal discrimination and mob violence.

More than 30 African countries, including Uganda, already ban same-sex relations. The new law appears to be the first to outlaw merely identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ), according to rights group Human Rights Watch.

Supporters of the new law say it is needed to punish a broader array of LGBTQ activities, which they say threaten traditional values in the conservative and religious East African nation.

In addition to same-sex intercourse, the law bans promoting and abetting homosexuality as well as conspiracy to engage in homosexuality.

Violations under the law draw severe penalties, including death for so-called aggravated homosexuality and life in prison for gay sex. Aggravated homosexuality involves gay sex with people under the age of 18 or when the perpetrator is HIV positive, among other categories, according to the law.

"Our creator God is happy (about) what is happening ... I support the bill to protect the future of our children," lawmaker David Bahati said during debate on the bill.

"This is about the sovereignty of our nation, nobody should blackmail us, nobody should intimidate us."

The legislation will be sent to President Yoweri Museveni to be signed into law.

Frank Mugisha, a prominent Ugandan LGBTQ activist denounced the legislation as draconian.

"This law is very extreme and draconian ... it criminalises being an LGBTQ person, but also they are trying to erase the entire existence of any LGBTQ Ugandan," he said.

Museveni has not commented on the current proposal but he has long opposed LGBTQ rights and signed an anti-LGBTQ law in 2013 that Western countries condemned before a domestic court struck it down on procedural grounds.

In recent weeks, Uganda authorities have cracked down on LGBTQ people after religious leaders and politicians alleged students were being recruited into homosexuality in schools.

This month, authorities arrested a secondary school teacher in the eastern district of Jinja over accusations of "grooming of young girls into unnatural sex practices".

She was subsequently charged with gross indecency and is in prison awaiting trial.

The police said on Monday they had arrested six people accused of running a network that was "actively involved in the grooming of young boys into acts of sodomy".

World+Biz / Law & order

lgbtq / LGBTQ Rights / same-sex marriage / Uganda / Africa / LGBT / gay / gay marriage / Law / Same sex marriage / relationships

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collective efforts imperative to water security

Collective efforts imperative to water security

7h | Wellbeing
Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

12h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

12h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

3h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

1h | TBS SPORTS
‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

7h | TBS Round Table
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar