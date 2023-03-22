Ramadan from Friday

The holy month of Ramadan will begin on Friday (24 March) as the new crescent moon was not sighted in Bangladesh's sky today.

The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office with State Minister of Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan in the chair.

Taraweeh prayers will begin tomorrow night. Shab-e-Qadr will be observed on the night of April 18.

The government has already fixed the office time during Ramadan from 9:00am to 3:30pm for all offices of government, semi- government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic — or Hijri — calendar. It is also believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which is typically 29 or 30 days.