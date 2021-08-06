40 buses seized in Gazipur for violating lockdown restrictions

Gazipur highway police have seized 40 long-distance buses for allegedly violating the lockdown rules.

Highway police conducted drives in the Chandra Junction and surrounding areas on information that the buses were operating at three to four times higher fares from passengers violating ban, said Mir Golam Farooq, officer-in-charge, Konabari Highway Police Station said, "

During the drives, forty buses were seized from different points of Dhaka-Tangail highway.

However, the drivers and helpers of these vehicles said that the buses were empty. There were no passengers on the buses.

They also said that the buses were seized without filing any case.

All the passengers who came in these public transports have been released.

Police said that they reached the destination in convenient ways.