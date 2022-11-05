Will COP27 release more hot air into the atmosphere?

Egypt appointed two ministers to come up with a plan for how to include "loss and damage" on COP27's formal agenda. Photo: Reuters

Once American author and commentator Thomas L. Friedman asked an Egyptian cabinet minister about the COP summit. He remarked, "It is like the developed world ate all the hors d'oeuvres, all the entrées, and all the desserts, and then invited the developing world for a little coffee."

Indeed, COP has become a forum exclusively for rich countries to make commitments. None of their commitments have been carried out with any success. It failed to be fully implemented, which created widespread dissatisfaction. The 27th COP summit will be convened by Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt from 6 to 18 November. Will this symposium be another invitation to the underdeveloped or developing world for a little coffee?

Mr Guterres warned in UNGA77 that "we are in a life-or-death struggle for our own safety today and our survival tomorrow," saying there is no time for pointing fingers or "twiddling thumbs," but rather that the moment requires "a quantum level compromise between developed and emerging economies."

Climate change has become a thorn in the neck for global citizens. The global North is the largest emitter and the global South is the worst sufferer of climate change. G20 emits more than 80% of total global emissions. Between 1990 and 2015, the wealthiest 10% of the world's total population was responsible for 52% of total carbon emissions, while the unprivileged 50% were responsible for just 7% of total carbon emissions.

The war in Ukraine is delaying efforts to address climate change at a time when the earth is on fire. Although the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing, there is a supplementary, growing list of global threats including the crisis in Ukraine, increasing inflation, rising energy and food prices, and continuing climate calamities.

This year: Europe saw its greatest heatwave since the Middle Ages; China, the United States, and other countries experienced megadroughts; Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh were hit by terrible floods; and hunger threatens Ethiopia and Sub-Saharan regions. In the United States alone, damages from weather and climate disasters currently tally $29.3 billion, but could exceed $100 billion by the end of the year.

COP26 failed to make any significant progress on climate change. If COP27 does not take action on climate justice, it will not protect the victims of climate change. Making the Coca-Cola Company a sponsor stole headlines from the beginning. According to Break Free from Plastics, a climate justice group, the Coca Cola Company is the world's number one plastic polluter.

Moreover, activist Naomi Klein called the COP27 summit a "carceral climate summit" because the current government of Egypt is an anti-democratic, authoritarian regime currently detaining an estimated 60,000 political prisoners.

Energy, finance, science, adaptation, and biodiversity will be the key themes for COP27. COP15 in Copenhagen urged developed countries to pledge $100 billion a year by 2020. The promise has not been kept after all these years. COP21 is the first treaty legally binding 196 countries to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But emissions have only been rising continuously despite the Paris Agreement.

In accordance with the Glasgow Climate Pact, 2022 urges the developed nations to at least double their climate finance for adaptation, an estimated $40 billion. Moreover, 100 nations committed to emit less. But developing countries badly need $300 billion per year only for adaptation. In pursuit of creating change, COP27 delegates need a concrete plan for how the money will be distributed and implemented.

As COP27 approaches, international leaders will have the opportunity to assess progress and support for their demands. Ahead of the conference, disadvantaged countries may focus on "loss and damage" based financing as a third-standard climate finance. Vulnerable states may put pressure on the wealthiest to prioritise aid for loss and damage as adaptation has received less funding than mitigation.

The planned rejection of debt-based financing can free up governments, boosting their economy and making them more resilient to the impacts of climate change. They may call for countries to update their Nationally Determined Contributions, as fewer than 20 countries have provided their Nationally Determined Contributions. Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific, is lobbying for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on a government's legal obligations to safeguard its citizens from climate change.

Transitioning to green energy will likely be another focus point of COP27. However, when small and vulnerable nations struggle with hunger, poverty, catastrophe, and adaptability, transitioning to green energy may seem like an unusual pipe dream to them.

Another problem will arise when monopolies start controlling the renewable energy sector. Vulnerable nations, especially small ones, have inadequate renewable technologies. As a result, the dominance of monopoly capital can easily be established in their market. However, those vulnerable nations need technological education and assistance, jobs, and community-based solutions.

They need to commit developed countries to justice-based financial investment both at the individual and community levels, and to applying scientific solutions that do not cause ecological destruction. Replacing coal, oil, and gas production with renewable energy in a time frame consistent with limiting global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires an international Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Increasing taxes on polluting multinational corporations is one possible option. According to Oxfam, "just 1% of fossil fuel companies' average annual profit would generate $10 billion - enough to cover most of the shortfall in funding the UN humanitarian food security appeal."

By 2030, 132 million people are going to face extreme poverty. Denmark recently committed to give compensation to developing countries for losses and damages due to climate change. Developing and vulnerable countries need not only human-centric investments, but also justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity.

It is not merely the moral thing to do. Ensuring climate justice is also the most effective way to strengthen communities and advance the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. There is no lack of money and no lack of innovative technology. There is a lack of political will, which is the primary barrier to achieve climate justice. It is open to reasonable doubt whether COP27 will create scope for demanding the inalienable rights of all human beings, including the most vulnerable.

Sauid Ahmed Khan is student, Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka, and General Secretary, Green Movement Bangladesh.

