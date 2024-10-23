Why diet, sleep, exercise, and mindfulness should matter to students

A study found that students who practise daily mindfulness have lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and mark improvement in attention and empathy. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

It was a warm October morning in Dhaka, and Zunaid was losing the battle against sleep. His eyes dove dangerously. Rahman, the math teacher, was at the front of the classroom, passionately lecturing on the Pythagorean theorem, but Zunaid's head was bobbing like a rickshaw navigating Dhaka's famous potholes. The problem wasn't the lesson. It wasn't even Rahman's teaching. The problem was last night.

Zunaid had spent hours on TikTok and WhatsApp, then downed a bowl of leftover biriyani, polished off a Coke, and collapsed into bed around 2 am. Fast forward a few hours, and now he was nodding off in the middle of a crucial class. But Zunaid wasn't an exception—he was the rule. Across Dhaka, from elite English-medium schools like Scholastica to suburban ones in places like Jatrabari, students are struggling to stay alert and focused.

The solution? It doesn't involve exorbitant tutoring or a penchant for caffeine absorption. It lies in a surprising quartet: a low-to-moderate carb diet, early bedtimes, physical exercise, and spiritual habits. These might sound like your grandmother's wisdom, but there's solid science behind them.

The diet dilemma

Let's start with Zunaid's favourite food group: carbs. The average Bangladeshi student's diet is heavy on rice, bread, paratha, and fried foods. Breakfasts often mean parathas or singaras fried in a pool of incinerated oils, and lunch is usually a hefty plate of rice and curry with little to nonexistent protein. It is scrumptious, sure. But by the time the second period rolls around, most students are ready to pass out rather than solve a geometry problem. Why? Because their energy levels are crashing.

Here's the science: incessant intake of refined carbohydrates causes blood sugar to spike quicker than their hasty dash to the classroom following lunch interval, providing a brief burst of energy followed by a sharp crash. This rollercoaster of glucose highs and lows wreaks havoc on focus, alertness, and memory retention. A landmark study from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that students who consumed high-carb diets regularly were more likely to experience cognitive "fog" during the school day, leading to poorer test performance and classroom engagement.

A real-life example comes from a case study conducted in Dhaka's Ahsania Mission High School, a public institution in Mirpur. 2022, researchers introduced a low-carb, high-protein meal program, swapping out white rice and bread for boiled eggs, chickpeas, and vegetable curry. Within a month, students who participated in the program displayed improved cognitive function and higher levels of sustained attention in class. Specifically, the experiment found a 17% increase in their ability to recall information immediately after lessons compared to their carb-heavy peers.

Even elite English-medium schools like The Aga Khan Academy in Dhaka are not immune to the carb epidemic. Teachers report that many students still indulge in processed snacks loaded with sugar during break times despite access to more nutritious meals.

However, when students are encouraged to opt for protein-rich alternatives like nuts, yoghurt, fruits, healthy animal or plant protein, and green leafy vegetables, teachers have spotted a significant improvement in their overall concentration, classroom behaviour, and optimum cerebral function.

The great screen-time struggle

Now, let's talk about the second demon: sleeplessness—specifically, the romantic indulgence of it among today's youth. The average Dhaka student's day is packed—school, private coaching sessions, homework, and maybe a trip to the rooftop to chat with friends. But instead of winding down at night, Dhaka's students often turn to their trusty smartphones for late-night entertainment.

According to a 2021 study by BRAC University, more than 60% of Dhaka's secondary school students use their phones after midnight, typically scrolling through social media or playing online games. And as much fun as late-night Instagramming sounds, it's wrecking their sleep. The blue light emitted from screens suppresses melatonin, the hormone that tells your brain it's time to sleep.

The result? A population of students wakes up groggy, cranky, and unprepared for the day ahead. Another study from Dhaka's National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) showed that students who got less than seven hours of sleep were 40% more likely to struggle with attention, memory, and impulse control during class.

Let's look at Rina, a student from a poor suburban school in Dea, for example. Like many teenagers in Dhaka's less privileged areas, Rina shares a cramped room with her siblings and stays up late on her cheap smartphone, usually chatting with friends on Messenger. Her teachers at Government Boys' High School in Dea noticed that despite her bright mind, she often missed out on key parts of lessons.

A behavioural intervention that included limiting her screen time and setting a strict bedtime helped Rina's grades improve dramatically. Within weeks, she reported feeling more refreshed in the morning, and her teachers noticed she was far more engaged in class.

Finding zen in the chaos: Spiritual practices for the youth

While Dhaka's bustling streets and frenetic schedules are hardly conducive to peace and focus, students who incorporate spiritual practices into their routines find themselves more grounded and motivated. It's not necessarily about religion, per se, but mindfulness—taking time to reflect, breathe, and reconnect with themselves.

A fascinating study by Dhaka University's Department of Psychology explored the impact of spiritual practices—like prayer, meditation, and even short moments of silence—on students' cognitive and emotional well-being. The results were striking: students who practised daily mindfulness or prayers according to their religious orientation had lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and showed a marked improvement in attention and empathy.

Take Tazkia, a student from Maple Leaf International School in Dhanmondi. She struggled with anxiety, especially around exam periods. Encouraged by her school counsellor, she started practising short meditation sessions before her study. These meditative moments, often just five minutes of breathing exercises, and some moments of communicating gratitude to God helped her calm her mind and focus. Over the course of one school year, Tazkia's grades skyrocketed, and she reported feeling less overwhelmed by academic pressure.

Even more thought-provoking is a case from madrasah students in Old Dhaka, where learners who engaged in regular Quran recitation and prayer showed enhanced discipline and focus. A 2020 study published in the Journal of Islamic Education demonstrated that these spiritual practices helped students manage their time more effectively, boosting their academic success by 20%.

The exercise gap: Obesity in wealthy schools, malnutrition in suburban ones

Let's not forget another vital piece of the puzzle: physical exercise—or the alarming lack thereof. On the one hand, affluent students in elite schools face an unsettling rise in obesity, courtesy of fast food and sedentary lifestyles. On the other hand, students in suburban areas battle malnutrition due to limited access to nutritious food.

Take Zafid, a student from Glenrich International School who fills his days with video games, fast food, and the occasional Uber ride. His lack of physical activity and poor diet have led to weight gain and sluggishness. A 2021 study by Dhaka Medical College found that 25% of students in elite schools are classified as obese, and this obesity often correlates with attention disorders and academic struggles.

Conversely, we have Sumi, a student from Jatrabari whose diet predominantly consists of rice and dal, with little access to protein or fresh vegetables. Malnutrition affects her ability to focus in class, and like many students in low-income areas, she grapples with cognitive delays and poor memory retention.

A study by Save the Children found that 40% of students in Dhaka's low-income neighbourhoods are malnourished—a critical factor in their academic struggles.

But the good news is that engaging in exercise—whether through sports or even humble physical exertions like walking—can significantly enhance focus, uplift mood, and sharpen memory. Physical activity promotes the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein essential for cognitive function. Numerous international studies corroborate that students who regularly participate in physical education classes feel more energised and focused, leading to significant improvements in academic performance.

The ripple effect: Empathy, focus, and future leaders

Here's where it gets truly intriguing: When students practice these simple habits—better diets, sufficient sleep, physical activity, and spiritual reflection—their academic performance and emotional intelligence flourish.

The science backs it up. These small, adaptable lifestyle changes lead not only to better grades but also to improved focus, emotional resilience, and even empathy. So, the next time you catch your student nodding off in class or scrolling through their phone like it's a lifeline, remember: a balanced breakfast, an early bedtime, a dash of exercise and a sprinkle of spiritual reflection might just be the magic formula to ignite the genius in Bangladesh's future leaders.

After all, genius isn't born overnight. It's a process—a journey rooted in balance, discipline, and the discovery of the self.

Hasanul Banna Al-Maruf. Sketch: TBS

Hasanul Banna Al-Maruf is a teacher of English Language and Literature (IGCSE, Advanced Level, and IB Diploma).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard