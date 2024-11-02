Why on-campus programmes matter for National University

For National University to function as a university, not just an education board, the on-campus programmes like other universities are essential. Photo: TBS

The National University of Bangladesh (NU), established in 1992, has been a cornerstone of higher education in Bangladesh, affiliating with over 2,000 colleges nationwide and providing access to higher education to over 3.5 million students enrolled.

This unique role as an affiliating university has made the National University the third largest in the world in terms of enrollment.

The recent introduction of an on-campus honours programme has sparked a vital conversation: Should the National University focus solely on its affiliating role or should it also be an academic institution in the true sense?

The answer is clear, to function as a university, not just an education board, the on-campus programmes are essential. From its very beginning, the National University should have included such a program to ensure it set academic standards, not merely manage administrative tasks for affiliated colleges.

Without an on-campus programme, the National University is being viewed as little more than an overseeing body, detached from direct academic innovation and leadership.

In 2023, the National University took the step of launching an on-campus honours programme in four departments, LLB, BBA Tourism and Hospitality Management and Nutrition and Food Science departments. However, this significant academic leap was met with opposition from the University Grants Commission (UGC), which argued that the National University lacked the authority to run such programmes.

This sparked confusion, leading to a temporary closure of the programme and a government order relocating students to other universities or colleges. These events caused distress and uncertainty for the students who had been admitted to these programmes.

Later, the student's legal battle resulted in a stay order, and a Non-Objection Letter was issued by the UGC in August 2024, allowing the on-campus programmes to continue.

This on-campus programme should have been in place from the very start of the National University's operations. Had it been, the National University could have long been contributing to the development of world-class graduates and refining educational strategies that could be rolled out across its vast network of affiliated institutions.

Universities like Dhaka University, the University of Calcutta, the University of Delhi and the University of London successfully maintain both on-campus programmes and affiliations with other institutions, demonstrating that the two models can complement each other effectively.

NU has highly qualified faculty at its main campus in Gazipur who are regularly involved in guiding MPhil and PhD fellows. These teachers bring a wealth of academic expertise and experience that can greatly benefit undergraduate students. Having such a talented faculty already in place is a vital resource for ensuring the success of an on-campus honours programme.

The on-campus programme is not just about prestige, it's about producing graduates who can compete globally. A robust on-campus programme allows the National University to develop and test a curriculum that meets international standards, enabling its students to challenge their peers worldwide.

One of the most pressing issues faced by its students is the persistent session jams caused by delays in question moderation, evaluation and result publication. An on-campus programme would serve as a model of efficiency, centralising academic operations and reducing these delays, which in turn would help affiliated colleges adopt similar practices.

This would significantly alleviate the issue of session jams, which has long hindered students' academic progress and graduation timelines.

Legally, the National University Act of 1992 supports NU's right to operate on-campus programmes, so the recent UGC opposition appears more a matter of personal resistance than legal validity. Now that the UGC has granted its Non-Objection Letter, NU has the green light to confidently proceed with this essential programme.

If it can manage education for millions across thousands of colleges, it can certainly handle a focused on-campus programme. This addition is overdue, transforming National University from an educational board into a full-fledged university.

It should strategically leverage its on-campus programme in two ways: first, by introducing on-campus honours programmes in subjects already taught at the college level, setting a high standard that other colleges can emulate. Second, it could offer cutting-edge fields like robotics, Artificial Intelligence and international law that aren't available in affiliated colleges.

By doing so, NU could also attract international students, further establishing itself as a centre for advanced learning.



Sketch: TBS

Shaikh Shohag Hossain is a lecturer at the Department of Law, at the National University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.