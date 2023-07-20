Why Bangladeshi universities should adopt personalised website experiences

Students can learn about specialised programs, internships and career aid on personalised university websites. Photo: Noor-A-Alam.

Universities in Bangladesh face the challenge of attracting and enrolling potential students in the face of fierce competition, especially now when digital platforms dominate communication and information distribution.

Personalised online experiences can offer a game-changing solution to this problem. Customising a website's content, user interfaces and navigation enables educational institutions to create engaging and relevant experiences to prospective students' interests.

To cater to individual users' distinct needs and desires, personalised internet experiences necessitate curating the website content, user interfaces and navigation. Using data insights, universities may boost user/student engagement, deliver relevant information to users'/students' needs and establish emotional relationships.

For example, a prospective student interested in computer science may be offered program-specific material, success stories from graduates and opportunities to perform research on the subject/program. These personalised experiences simulate a virtual campus tour, allowing users to study the prospects offered by the university and make informed decisions.

In an ever-changing digital landscape, educational institutions in Bangladesh have little choice but to embrace personalisation if they want to engage potential students effectively.

Traditional marketing approaches frequently require assistance to stay up with the attention and interest of tech-savvy customers. Conversely, these universities may genuinely promote their distinctive offerings, highlight their strengths and provide a glimpse into their dynamic campus cultures through tailored website experiences.

Universities may develop an emotional connection with users, provide clear and thorough information, ignite inspiration, boost user engagement and eventually increase enrollment rates by delivering personalised content.

Students and their guardians frequently seek help while making critical academic and career decisions. In such cases, tailored internet experiences can be beneficial. Universities can help students and parents make educated decisions, provide clear visions and set specific career goals by giving technical information and services.

Tailored website experience acts as a guiding light, allowing students and parents to traverse the educational landscape successfully. Personalised online experiences provide a sense of direction in this fast-paced world when the options and possibilities appear limitless.

Students and their guardians are led through the maze of options, assisting them in understanding what to do, how to do it and what lies ahead.

Universities may build an environment that develops a deep emotional connection, instils confidence and motivates students toward their intended academic and professional results by personalising content to users'/students' particular needs and objectives.

Despite the potential benefits, implementing personalised website experiences in Bangladesh presents challenges.

The low level of understanding of both the notion and its potential consequences remains a substantial barrier. Many educational institutions continue to rely on generic website content and interfaces, missing out on the opportunity to communicate with prospective students on a more personal level.

Furthermore, the need for adequate data collection and analysis systems in educational institutions is a barrier to developing personalised learning opportunities. Progress is slowed further by inadequate technological expertise, budgetary constraints, data privacy and security concerns, and other considerations, such as cultural sensitivities, ethical implications and the need for inclusive approaches.

The deployment of personalised website experiences has the potential to benefit universities in Bangladesh significantly. Delivering content relevant to a person's interests and goals is an essential customisation aspect because it enhances user engagement.

For example, prospective students may learn about specialised programs, internships and career aid. This personalised method fosters a sense of engagement while improving the likelihood of conversion.

Second, personalized experiences give universities a competitive advantage by distinguishing them from other educational institutions. Customising a university's website's user experience and content to represent the institution's distinct capabilities and possibilities is one approach to standing out in a crowded market.

Finally, personalised website experiences enable educational institutions to track and evaluate the behaviour of website users, providing universities with valuable data that can be utilised to improve marketing strategies and enrollment efforts. By monitoring how visitors interact with a website, educational institutions may improve the quality of their content, provide better user experiences and increase conversion rates.

Although personalised online experiences offer much potential, they also have significant limitations. Concerns regarding data privacy and security take precedence. When it comes to the acquisition and use of personal information, institutions must follow vital privacy requirements to protect data.

Furthermore, implementing personalised experiences necessitates specialist technological knowledge, a robust infrastructure and adequate financial resources. Many universities in Bangladesh may require assistance in assigning the necessary resources and skills to implement customisation successfully. Furthermore, different target groups' cultural considerations and preferences can differ, making it challenging to balance individualisation and inclusiveness in a given situation.

Universities in Bangladesh might take various steps to solve the issues associated with providing customised online experiences to their students.

To begin, it is critical to enhance awareness and knowledge of the potential impact of customisation among university authorities, marketers and IT experts. This can be achieved through training programs, workshops and collaboration with diverse businesses.

Second, educational institutions must invest in data collection and analysis tools to successfully collect and use student data. Working with organisations that supply technology or hiring employees with data experience can make this process easier.

Third, educational institutions should prioritise student privacy and data security by adhering to global and national regulations. This will ensure that student's personal information is treated ethically.

Finally, educational institutions must balance individualisation and inclusivity by considering their target audience's cultural differences and preferences.

To conclude, personalised online experiences have the potential to revolutionise the way universities in Bangladesh advertise themselves to prospective students by providing interactions that are both relevant and entertaining to these individuals. However, universities must address challenges such as awareness, data privacy, technical constraints, and budget allocation for universities to implement them properly.

Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at BRAC Business School, BRAC University.

