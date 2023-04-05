What’s more expensive: Fire safety or fire accident?

Thoughts

M Mahmudur Rashid
05 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 02:40 pm

Related News

What’s more expensive: Fire safety or fire accident?

The amount of money that would have to be invested to ensure the automatic fire safety system in Bangabazar would be less than 1% of today's damage

M Mahmudur Rashid
05 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Photo: Shafiqul Islam

The fire in Bangabazar was not the first big fire of its kind in our country. 

As victims try to piece together their lives, we must stop at this juncture and ask: Why is this happening again and again? We have asked this question before as well, the answers are always the same, but there is no change.

The answer lies with the garment industry of our country. It is a model of how things should be done.

This industry, which once lost the highest number of lives in the country due to fire accidents, is now almost fully safe and the envy of the world. 

This has been made possible through awareness, entrepreneurial efforts, government cooperation, business competition and strict regulation.

The amount of money that would have to be invested to ensure the automatic fire safety system in Bangabazar would be less than 1% of today's damage! 

However, it is not only because of our neglect of duty.

Lets remember again whose responsibility it is -

Responsibilities of the government

1) Ensure enforcement of building codes and make necessary reforms

2) Facilitate import of fire safety equipment

3) Prevent import and marketing of defective and substandard fire safety equipment

4) Encourage banks to invest in the purchase of fire safety equipment on easy terms

5) Popularise fire insurance 

6) Take action against those who construct dangerous buildings and structures in violation of law

7) Include fire safety and disaster management in the education system

8) Coordinate with all quarters

9) Consutruct street fire hydrants and adequate reservoirs in cities

10) Enhance capacity of fire service through new technology and manpower

Responsibility of the people:

1) Avoid renting and using unsafe buildings

2) Take basic training in use of fire safety equipment

3) Construct building/structure in accordance with building codes and fire safety regulations

4) Install appropriate fire safety equipment in every house, office, shop, factory

5) Be aware of using all types of electrical and gas related equipment

Apart from these, the prime minister can also take up a zero-tolerance policy towards non-compliance with fire safety measures.

The mass media should ensure that any dereliction of duty mentioned above should be pointed out and wide public awareness is conducted through publicity campaigns.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

M Mahmudur Rashid is the secretary general of the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB).

Top News

fire / Banga Bazar / Bangabazar market fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

20h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

32m | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

2h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

5h | TBS Science
What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka