What’s more expensive: Fire safety or fire accident?

The fire in Bangabazar was not the first big fire of its kind in our country.

As victims try to piece together their lives, we must stop at this juncture and ask: Why is this happening again and again? We have asked this question before as well, the answers are always the same, but there is no change.

The answer lies with the garment industry of our country. It is a model of how things should be done.

This industry, which once lost the highest number of lives in the country due to fire accidents, is now almost fully safe and the envy of the world.

This has been made possible through awareness, entrepreneurial efforts, government cooperation, business competition and strict regulation.

The amount of money that would have to be invested to ensure the automatic fire safety system in Bangabazar would be less than 1% of today's damage!

However, it is not only because of our neglect of duty.

Lets remember again whose responsibility it is -

Responsibilities of the government

1) Ensure enforcement of building codes and make necessary reforms

2) Facilitate import of fire safety equipment

3) Prevent import and marketing of defective and substandard fire safety equipment

4) Encourage banks to invest in the purchase of fire safety equipment on easy terms

5) Popularise fire insurance

6) Take action against those who construct dangerous buildings and structures in violation of law

7) Include fire safety and disaster management in the education system

8) Coordinate with all quarters

9) Consutruct street fire hydrants and adequate reservoirs in cities

10) Enhance capacity of fire service through new technology and manpower

Responsibility of the people:

1) Avoid renting and using unsafe buildings

2) Take basic training in use of fire safety equipment

3) Construct building/structure in accordance with building codes and fire safety regulations

4) Install appropriate fire safety equipment in every house, office, shop, factory

5) Be aware of using all types of electrical and gas related equipment

Apart from these, the prime minister can also take up a zero-tolerance policy towards non-compliance with fire safety measures.

The mass media should ensure that any dereliction of duty mentioned above should be pointed out and wide public awareness is conducted through publicity campaigns.

Photo: Courtesy

M Mahmudur Rashid is the secretary general of the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB).