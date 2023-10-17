We must reinforce paternity leave for a more equitable society

In a momentous leap towards gender equality and family welfare, Rabindra University in Sirajganj, named after the renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore, recently introduced paternity leave along with maternity leave. This progressive institution unanimously approved 15 days of paternity leave for male teachers.

This decision underscores the critical importance of paternity leave in all institutions, sheds light on why fathers should actively participate in caregiving, and showcases how granting paternity leave can pave the way to a more equal society. Additionally, Rabindra University's pioneering initiative is an inspiring wake-up call for other institutions to follow suit.

Paternity leave holds immense significance in all institutions as it champions gender equality. There are many other countries where paternity leave has bolstered gender equality. By allowing fathers to take paternity leave, institutions acknowledge that parenting responsibilities should be shared equally between mothers and fathers. This principle transcends educational institutions, corporations and government bodies.

According to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2023, Bangladesh ranks 59th out of 146 countries in gender equality, highlighting the need for progress. Implementing paternity leave policies across institutions can significantly contribute to closing this gender gap and fostering a more equal society.

Extensive research supports that a father's involvement in caregiving is necessary and essential for various reasons. A study published in the "Journal of Marriage and Family" reveals that children with actively involved fathers exhibit better cognitive and socio-emotional development. Fathers' engagement fosters emotional bonding, trust and security, providing children with a holistic upbringing.

Sharing caregiving responsibilities helps reduce maternal stress and fatigue, leading to a more harmonious family environment. Fathers' participation in childcare has been linked to improved child outcomes, including better academic performance and fewer behavioural issues.

Richard Petts, a sociology professor at Ball State University, and Chris Knoester, a sociology professor at Ohio State University, have co-authored a series of papers analysing data from long-term surveys of thousands of American families. Their research demonstrates that paternity leave provides lasting benefits, not only to relationships between fathers and their children, but also to mothers and relationships between the parents.

Dr Petts and Dr Knoester found that children whose fathers took at least two weeks of paternity leave after the child's birth reported sharing a closer bond than children with fathers who did not take leave.

The introduction of paternity leave addresses historical gender disparities in caregiving roles, challenging entrenched stereotypes. A UN Women report highlights that women in Bangladesh spend seven times more time on unpaid care work than men. By encouraging fathers to take paternity leave, institutions can play a crucial role in bridging this gap and promoting gender equality.

Furthermore, paternity leave supports women's economic empowerment, as the International Labor Organisation (ILO) emphasised. Such policies enable women to maintain their careers and pursue professional aspirations, contributing to a more gender-balanced workforce. Research conducted by Norman et al. (2014), Fagan and Norman (2016) and Druedahl et al. (2019) suggest that fathers taking parental leave can help mitigate the motherhood penalty.

This is accomplished by allowing mothers to re-enter the labour market and by elevating women's relative income within couples. Encouraging shared parental leave can be an effective way to promote gender equality and economic well-being.

Rabindra University's groundbreaking initiative to introduce paternity leave sets a compelling example for all other institutions in Bangladesh. This prestigious educational institution, through its actions, has positioned itself as a trailblazer in advancing gender equality.

We hope this paternity leave introduction can ignite a cultural shift across Bangladesh by challenging deeply ingrained stereotypes and encouraging a more modern and progressive perspective on family dynamics.

Beyond Bangladesh, numerous countries have embraced paternity leave as a cornerstone of gender equality. Sweden, for example, offers extensive paternity leave options, resulting in a high level of gender equality. A report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicates that fathers' participation in childcare in Sweden is among the highest globally, thanks to robust paternity leave policies.

Iceland is another example where paternity leave has contributed to remarkable progress in gender equality, as evidenced by the Global Gender Gap Report. By adopting similar measures, Bangladesh can take inspiration from these countries to accelerate its journey towards gender equality.

The introduction of paternity leave at Rabindra University represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of gender equality and the promotion of active fatherhood. This policy exemplifies evolving societal values that prioritise shared caregiving responsibilities.

As other institutions in Bangladesh consider adopting similar policies, the nation stands on the brink of a more equitable future. The shift towards paternity leave promises to create a society where fathers are actively involved in caregiving, mothers enjoy equal opportunities and families thrive in an environment of shared responsibility and love.

Md Ariful Islam is an anthropology graduate from the University of Dhaka and an independent researcher interested in climate change and social inequality.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.