The unruly best friend: A cup of coffee, a conversation

As an introvert, working in a newsroom is quite the swedge for me against the clangour and clamour of the surroundings.

Then there is also the tumult of procrastination, contemplation and the struggle of putting the amalgamation of it all into words and making sense of it.

The whole ordeal can be quite taxing, even draining, leaving one with a feeling of augmented aloneness.

Reticent individuals try to cope with this sense of imposed isolation, that isn't just confined to the workplace, by forming emotional attachments or connections to objects or routines that provide a sense of familiarity and companionship.

In my case, and for millions of others, it is a coffee cup.

It is sufficient in size, subtle in semblance and speaks with unsaid words as we sip away the intriguing dark beverage and shroud ourselves into a sense of invisibility, and I dare say – invincibility even!

These moments, juxtaposed against the tranquillity it brings while also invoking a sense of alertness – owing to the caffeine – makes the unruly companion an even closer confidante, polishing the camaraderie.

The ritual of coffee conversation with one's own self allows one to articulate the thoughts and concerns that remain otherwise buried inside or fades away amid the noise.

It helps to both vocalise and visualise one's ideas, gain clarity and a deeper understanding of their own perspective.

It also serves as a form of self-therapy. One can express their emotions freely, without fear of judgement.

Engaging in a coffee conversation with yourself encourages introspection. It allows space to reflect on your values, goals, and aspirations – against the forces that are outside your control. By contemplating the experiences and examining choices one has made, a person can gain insights into their own behaviour and personal growth. It fosters self-criticism, straddles self-awareness and facilitates self-improvement.

Having a conversation with one's own self is not meant to replace human interaction or professional support when needed. However, it can be a valuable tool for self-reflection and personal growth.

In that vein, coffee can be the best of companions. So on this International Best Friend's Day, who needs more recognition, than the one which is always a constant, always there to soothe away the loneliness and melancholy, both part and parcel of a life which refuses to slow its pace.

Touseful Islam. Sketch: TBS

The author is a journalist