Unmasking gender-based violence: A call to cultivate change

One persistent issue casts a long and harrowing shadow on human rights and social justice – gender-based violence (GBV). This complex and profoundly entrenched concern encompasses a range of forms, including domestic violence and microaggressions. As we delve into this grave matter, let us examine its roots, prevalence and the urgent need for prevention at individual, societal and national levels.

One of the most insidious manifestations of GBV is domestic violence, which tragically unfolds behind closed doors, leaving deep scars. Intimate partner violence (IPV), a subset of domestic violence, exposes a harsh reality wherein relationships become sources of pain rather than support. Emotional manipulation, physical aggression and coercive control undermine the autonomy and well-being of victims, perpetuating a cycle of fear and suffering.

Beyond the walls of homes, GBV permeates various sectors, tainting workplaces, educational institutions and public spaces. Sexual harassment, an egregious violation of dignity, continues to plague women and girls. From demeaning comments to unwelcome advances, these instances of violation breed a hostile environment, impeding women's participation and progress.

As we delve deeper, microaggressions emerge as an insidious form of violence. These seemingly innocuous behaviours comprise a range of subtle acts, often rooted in gender stereotypes, that perpetuate inequality. Dismissive remarks, backhanded compliments and condescending attitudes chip away at an individual's sense of self-worth, embedding a culture of misogyny and discrimination.

The roots of GBV stretch back to deep-seated gender stereotypes and socio-cultural norms that dictate rigid roles and expectations. The pervasive belief in male dominance and notions of female submissiveness have normalised violence against women. These toxic beliefs fuel a cycle of discrimination and oppression, feeding into the normalisation of GBV.

According to a survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics 2015, 72.6% of married women experienced some form of violence from their partners. Additionally, the 2014 Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey (BDHS) found that 72% of women aged 15–49 believed that a husband was justified in beating his wife under certain circumstances.

The harrowing tales of women facing violence in both urban and rural settings – from dowry-related abuse to acid attacks – demonstrate the widespread nature of the issue.

To uproot GBV, a comprehensive strategy is paramount. At the individual level, promoting gender equality through education is crucial. Challenging stereotypes, cultivating empathy and fostering respectful relationships are pivotal steps.

Society must rally behind the cause, shattering the silence and stigma surrounding GBV. Stronger legal frameworks, including stringent laws against domestic violence and harassment, are essential. Equally important is empowering survivors by providing accessible support systems, counselling and shelters.

At the national level, policy changes and enforcement are vital. A holistic approach that engages law enforcement, the judiciary and civil society is necessary for effective change.

The fight against GBV transcends borders, with international legal frameworks such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW ) and the Beijing Declaration serving as guiding lights. These agreements emphasise gender equality, non-discrimination and empowerment, setting standards for nations to adopt.

We must implement comprehensive gender equality education in schools and workplaces. Strengthening and enforcing laws against all forms of GBV must also be a priority. We must establish accessible support systems for survivors, including shelters and counselling. Media must challenge stereotypes and portray women as empowered individuals. In addition, community mobilisation is necessary to challenge harmful norms and support survivors.

The battle against GBV is not just a fight for women's rights but a struggle for the very soul of humanity. By uprooting the toxic beliefs and behaviours perpetuating violence, we can cultivate a society that thrives on respect, dignity and equality. The path ahead is challenging, but the collective effort to dismantle the structures of oppression will forge a brighter, safer future for generations to come.

Md Ariful Islam is a graduate of the Department of Anthropology, University of Dhaka and a researcher on gender equality and human rights.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.