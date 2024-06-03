The unequal burn

Many Bangladeshi women toil in poorly ventilated kitchens, battling rising temperatures while cooking for their families. Photo: TBS.

Bangladesh has been struggling with intense heat and humidity for a long time. Now, the country faces a growing threat: the ongoing and incoming heatwaves fueled by climate change.

The country recently experienced an unprecedented heatwave, with April 2024 recording the highest temperature of 43.8° Celsius in 52 years. Worst of all, we expect further waves of intense heat in the coming months, with no possible solutions in sight.

While the entire population endures the effects of these extreme temperatures, the burden disproportionately impacts women in low-income communities. Their sufferings are compounded by various social, economic, and cultural factors. The uneven impacts of heatwaves on women deserves further examination.

The double burden of working women

Women in Bangladesh frequently work a double shift, spending long hours outside the home and then doing household chores, which leads to a gruelling double dose of heat stress. Many toil in poorly ventilated kitchens, battling rising temperatures while cooking for their families.

This relentless exposure takes a significant physical toll, especially in low-income communities, where cooking and managing other household tasks add extra pressure. Poorly ventilated asbestos, tin, or concrete homes isolate them in pressure-cooker environments that trap heat, creating conditions that can be as severe or even worse than outdoors.

The struggle for scarce resources

In times of resource scarcity, men often exert greater control over household finances, limiting women's ability to influence resource allocation, and further marginalising them.

For example, heatwaves exacerbate water scarcity, pressuring vulnerable women, who are typically responsible for water collection, to travel greater distances. This not only reduces their time for other tasks, but also increases their exposure to extreme heat.

The limited availability of water further restricts its use for drinking, hygiene, and cooling, leading to dehydration and heat stress, particularly for pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Heatwaves are increasing women's care burden

Heatwaves can exacerbate health problems for children and elderly family members, intensifying the caregiving burden on women.

As primary caregivers, women may find themselves caring for sick family members in stifling conditions. This burden is especially heavy for low-income women, who struggle not only to arrange air and water for their families but also to keep children cool, manage the health of elderly relatives, and care for the sick in oppressive heat.

These responsibilities take a significant physical and mental toll. With limited resources and social support, these women often feel isolated and overwhelmed during these scorching periods.

Decrease in productivity among home-based workers

High temperatures during the summer significantly hamper the productivity of women working from home in low-income households, presenting a number of challenges.

Discomfort disrupts concentration and cognitive function, hampering their effectiveness in completing work tasks. The absence of air conditioning or efficient cooling systems, prevalent in low-income housing, exacerbates the situation.

Moreover, the increased responsibilities of tending to dependents whose health could be at risk due to the heat further disrupt the workflow. The combination of physical strain, dehydration, and mental stress, arising from the dual pressures of work and caregiving duties, culminates in a noticeable decline in work output and quality.

Traditional attire for women in hot climates

High temperatures pose a unique challenge for women who follow religious dress codes that emphasise full-body coverage. While such attire upholds principles of modesty and religious observance, the reduced skin exposure can stop natural thermoregulation during heatwaves. The limited breathability of traditional fabrics traps body heat and stops sweat evaporation, a crucial mechanism for cooling the body.

This can result in increased perspiration and potential dehydration, posing risks to overall well-being. Additionally, although loose-fitting garments may slightly lessen discomfort, they can still restrict movement, particularly for those involved in physically demanding activities in factories or other places.

Hygiene practices during the summer for women

Heatwaves in Bangladesh present a significant risk for women, particularly in rural regions, as limited access to clean water complicates hydration efforts.

Inadequate sanitation facilities, coupled with concerns about using unclean or lacking clean public sanitation facilities, create a "shame factor" that discourages sufficient fluid intake, particularly during menstruation or due to fear of encountering unhygienic conditions.

This intersection of cultural norms and infrastructural limitations heightens the vulnerability of Bangladeshi women to dehydration during periods of extreme heat.

Heatwaves and hidden mental stress in women

Extreme heat waves impact women's mental health. The persistent discomfort disrupts sleep patterns, increases fatigue and irritability, and potentially exacerbates pre-existing conditions such as depression or anxiety.

Financial concerns arising from missed work opportunities and the stress of managing heightened caregiving demands in stifling conditions, create a perfect storm of mental strain.

Moreover, limited access to affordable mental health services and cooling facilities exacerbates the situation. Decreased social interaction, typically a vital source of support, ensues as outdoor activities become unbearable.

The ongoing battle against the heat leaves these women feeling overwhelmed, isolated, and struggling to preserve their mental health.

The impact of heatwaves on Bangladeshi women goes beyond physical discomfort. It has been shaped by social, cultural, and economic factors that create a situation of immense vulnerability.

As we face a future with rising temperatures, addressing these vulnerabilities is crucial. Initiatives that provide women with access to clean water, improved sanitation, energy-efficient cooling solutions, and culturally appropriate, lightweight clothing are essential steps towards a more equitable future.

This is not just about adapting to a changing climate; it's about creating a future where everyone in Bangladesh, regardless of gender, has the resources they need to thrive, even under a scorching sun.

Raisa Adiba is a development practitioner and social scientist, and she channels her extensive experience into writing to empower women and give voice to unspoken issues.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.