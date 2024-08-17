Uncertainty looms over Bangladesh's academic future

Sketch: TBS

Students' protests overthrew Sheikh Hasina's 15-year regime. Normalcy began to resume in almost every sector. However, the after-effects of the mass uprising, led by the students, left them in limbo when it came to their own academic lives.

Primary schools resumed classes, while a dilemma persisted in high schools. Some schools held classes, but many did not, as there was no clear directive from the concerned directorate or ministry until August 15.

HSC-level colleges also opened for class eleven admissions, which had come to a halt when the student protests began in early July. However, regular classes were not being held for the same reason—no specific directive.

The only good news was that the postponed HSC exams were likely to begin on September 11. Although the examinees had to endure psychological stress due to the postponement halfway through, it's now a relief for them as there are at least indications that the exams will resume.

In the latest development, the Education Ministry has asked institutions under its purview to start classes on August 18. But there is no word about resuming classes at the universities, which particularly worries the guardians.

Mafruza Khanam got her daughter admitted to a leading private university before the HSC results in 2023. She didn't wait for the lengthy admissions test procedures of public universities. She was also aware of the session jams in public universities.

"I really don't know what awaits our kids," she said.

Mofazzal Hossain's son passed the HSC in 2022 but could not get admitted to a public university. However, this year his son was selected for a public science and technology university after losing an academic year.

"Already one year has elapsed for our own reasons, but now?" he questioned.

Sujon Roy's daughter passed the HSC in 2023 and was selected for a leading public university. The family had a pleasant trip during her admission procedures and was waiting for classes to begin.

"And we are not hearing anything about classes," he said.

The first girl was able to complete her first semester and was preparing for the midterm of the second semester when the quota reform movement began. She herself joined the movement after the "complete shutdown" program was announced, and she witnessed the fall of Sheikh Hasina at the cost of heavy bloodshed.

The boy and the girl who got admitted to two different public universities could only visit the campuses but do not know when they will be able to start classes.

Still, they were lucky that they could complete admission formalities. Many others are still halfway through and don't know when the procedures will restart.

Even if the procedures restart, the question remains: when will the universities be able to resume their classes?

The private universities seem to be in a dilemma. They postponed admission tests for the next semester. A few are reportedly conducting surveys among current students to determine when they want to return to classes.

The situation for public universities is dire.

As most of the VCs, pro-VCs, and other top-level management of public universities either resigned or were forced to flee due to their partisan involvement with the ousted regime, a serious vacuum prevails in the higher educational institutions.

The campuses are open, and the halls too, but without any academic activities. Educational events, particularly classes, cannot start without the functionaries in place.

But there is no proper administration in the public universities right now. Without that, how can academic activities start?

It's inspiring to see students on the streets maintaining traffic and, in some cases, law and order when regular police officers were absent. But how long can this continue?

Obviously, we want the youth to serve the nation, especially in a special situation after such a mass uprising. But for how long? We need to ensure their services while also keeping them in the classrooms.

So, now a priority of the government should be to draw up a roadmap. It should include a target date for resuming classes at both public and private universities and, for that, appointing top management at the public universities as soon as possible. Perhaps a search committee is needed for this.

In redrawing the universities' top management, partisan teachers should not be considered at all, no matter which bloc they belong to. We saw their spineless flattery toward the ruling party and its student front, making common students' academic lives difficult.

If we want to have a new start everywhere, students—who brought about the change at the cost of their lives—and their academic lives, in one word, education, should have equal priority alongside the economy, law and order, and administration.

The students brought about the change, and the government, which came through the uprising, should address the real issues relating to the students. There are many challenges in the education sector, but resuming regular academic activities is now the top priority.

Otherwise, what was the point of a change brought about by the students?