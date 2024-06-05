Transforming waste management in Bangladesh: Policies and implementation challenges

Bangladesh has been proactive in announcing policies and actions to address waste management issues. Photo: TBS

A recent study indicates that solid waste in urban areas has been substantially increasing.

A rough estimate found that in 2005, the amount of solid waste in urban areas was 13,300 tons, which increased to 25,000 tons in 2019. In 1991, it was only 6,500 tons.

This increase is due to higher consumption rates, fast urbanisation and changes in living standards. Without proper waste management policies, it will be difficult to manage the huge flow of waste from different sectors, sustain livability and meet export market requirements.

Bangladesh is not the only country facing waste management problems; it is a global issue.

The textiles sector has been identified as one of the most environmentally polluting and resource-intensive sectors. Studies show that the sector generates a staggering 92 million tons of textile waste annually, constituting 4% of global waste.

As the second-largest exporter of textiles and RMG, Bangladesh cannot ignore this impact.

However, Bangladesh has been proactive in announcing policies and actions to address waste management issues.

What do the laws say?

The concerned ministry issued Solid Waste Management Rules in 2021 under clause 20 of the Environment Conservation Act 1995, which provides directives for extended producer responsibility (EPR).

Chapter 9 of the policy details EPR, but it seems that producers are not fully practising or aware of the rules. Schedule 1 of the rule mentions risky household products, and Schedule 2 explains how to process solid waste.

The policy also mentions solid waste incineration operating standards, including emission standards and radioactivity limits, along with landfill information and other related issues. Specific formats on how to deposit and process waste are included.

Proper implementation of these rules is essential to take care of our habitats and livability, as well as to sustain export markets.

We have a national 3R strategy for waste management from 2010. The Bangladesh Penal Code 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedures 1898 also provide directives. Chapter XIV of the Penal Code 1860 addresses offences affecting public health, safety, convenience, decency and morals.

Section 268 mentions public nuisance and Section 269 addresses acts of neglect likely to spread the infection of diseases dangerous to life. Similarly, the Code of Criminal Procedures 1898, in Chapter X on public nuisances, under Section 133. (1), provides directives for the removal of nuisances.

What should be done?

SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) has set targets to reduce the average per capita environmental impact of cities, including attention to air quality and municipal and other waste management, by 2030. SDG 7 also targets ensuring sustainable and modern energy for all.

To implement and raise awareness of these policies, we need to change our behaviour, and educational curricula should include these issues for habitability and to sustain export markets.

The EU has been one of our largest export destinations for the last eight years. In 2022–23, out of $47 billion in exports of RMG and textiles from Bangladesh, exports to the EU alone amounted to about $24 billion, or more than 50%.

To sustain exports to the EU market, Bangladesh needs to manage waste properly and prioritise recycling and resource efficiency. The information shows that for 100 kg of fabrics, approximately 10-15% becomes waste, meaning more than 400,000 kg of fabric waste daily, considering 100 large exporters operating in the country.

Studies also show that the textiles sector is one of the most environmentally burdensome and resource-intensive industries globally. Recent data reveals that the fashion industry alone contributes approximately 10% of worldwide carbon emissions, surpassing the combined emissions of international flights and maritime shipping, and is responsible for 20% of total industrial water pollution.

Bangladesh needs to regularly map its carbon footprint to understand its position as the second-largest exporter of textiles and apparel.

The EU strategy for sustainable and circular textiles 2022, along with several regulations, such as mandatory requirements concerning green public procurement and member state incentives 2024, digital product passports for textiles with information requirements on environmental sustainability 2024, and the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation for setting eco-design requirements for products, demonstrates their determination for an emission-free textile sector as per the requirements of UNFCC.

The EU is also preparing several directives for their consumers, such as the Empowering Consumers in the Green Transition Directive and Green Claims Directives, aiming to tackle greenwashing.

The Waste Shipment Regulation, proposed in 2021, will help restrict the export of textile waste. The Transition Pathway for the Textiles Ecosystem, published in 2023, and the European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform (since 2018) aim to promote and foster cooperation between industry, public authorities, social partners, and other stakeholders.

In 2023, the Commission proposed a revision to the Waste Framework Directive to introduce mandatory and harmonised Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes for textiles in all EU member states.

Additionally, in 2023, the Commission launched a plan to update and revise the Textile Labelling Regulation. These policies indicate that our destination is serious about managing waste in the textile sector through recycling and efficient waste management.

Plastic has been identified as another important polluting agent, with millions of tonnes ending up in landfills and oceans each year. This plastic breaks down into microplastics, harming wildlife and potentially entering the food chain. One promising solution is the rise of recycled plastic in textiles. Plastic bottles and other waste can be transformed into fibres for new clothing and fabrics.

However, this requires modern technology and financial support. Banks and financial institutions have not been serious about supporting these areas. Bangladesh Bank has a refinancing facility for 54 green products, including plastic, but the conditions are stringent and almost impossible for SMEs to obtain funding.

In most cases, the fund remains idle because enterprises do not qualify for the funding.

Data reveals that Bangladesh currently generates 821,250 tons of plastic waste annually, with only 27% (228,000 tons) being reused or recycled, while the remainder pollutes the environment.

Dhaka alone contributes over 30% of the country's plastic waste, with per capita annual plastic waste generation double that of the rest of the country, reaching 18 kg in the capital compared to 9 kg elsewhere. Meanwhile, the rise of recycled plastic in textiles presents a promising solution to the global plastic pollution crisis.

According to Expert Market Research, the global textile recycling market reached approximately $5.72 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.10% by 2028, reaching around $6.86 billion. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of recycled polyester in the garment industry, fueling the expansion of the polyester and polyester fibre sectors.

Custom Market Insights reports that the global textile recycling market is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032. Their research predicts that the global textile recycling market will grow to $9.89 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of nearly 4.3% from 2023 to 2032, compared to its value of $6.45 billion in 2022.

There are both environmental and economic benefits to incorporating recycled plastics into textiles, but there are also challenges, as the quality of recycled plastic can vary depending on the sorting and processing methods used.

One of the important impediments to managing waste is its informality.

It is said that the entire recycling industry, combining local and foreign exports, is about $4.2 billion. There is no specific data or policy for informal business. Scrap dealers can have a huge business with a well-defined supply chain, although it is informal. They maintain a very strong network. Some social enterprises are now trying to get involved to identify critical areas and develop ethical business cases, but the number of these enterprises is very small.

There is no policy for informal business. The Industrial Policy 2022 included a definition of informal enterprises for the first time, but it needs further details as waste collection and recycling needs differ for different sectors.

Within the supply chain, various actors add value at each stage, including small and big suppliers, scrap dealers, small and big aggregators, and finally exporters.

There is no certifying body to determine whether waste is hazardous. This lack of formalisation means PET flex exported from Bangladesh does not get the proper price.

Two specific work streams can address waste management in the country: one for textile-to-textile waste management and another for textile-to-plastic areas. Associations and chambers can play a significant role. A separate action-oriented policy for extended producer responsibilities would be beneficial.

Proper waste management can create new and decent employment opportunities.

It will also address social issues such as health and safety and add more value to recyclable products based on quality and standards. Policies are essential, but implementing them through harmonious monitoring is a priority.

Both the public and private sectors must shoulder these responsibilities; otherwise, sustainability will be difficult to achieve.

Ferdous Ara Begum. Sketch: TBS

Ferdaus Ara Begum, CEO, BUILD-a Public Private Dialogue Platform, works for private sector development.

