Transform libraries into multipurpose centres

For many years, we have been venting social frustration about readerlessness in our libraries, especially the public ones. The books in our traditional libraries, with their mammoth establishments, are rusting.

With the rise of digital reading, we may presume (there is no stat accrued from any survey) that knowledge-seekers are reading what they want to on digital devices. We want them to sit in the libraries and read, but no one comes.

Amid this dismal scenario, we also observe a national library day, but we really need to understand how to attract citizens to libraries. How many people came to our libraries on that day? No one knows; no one wants to know.

We are failing to address the cause.

The way we operated our libraries for the last few centuries is, trust me, not applicable now, especially when we have too many options and mediums to be distracted with. However, our library establishments are still there, with quite a few human resources.

Let us understand that we have diverted people's focus from reading to many other extra-affiliated time killers known as entertainment. Reading, too, is a form of entertaining oneself. We made citizens busier in many aspects that they did not expect.

This is today's reality.

Policymakers in many countries realised this reality much earlier than we even thought of and transformed their age-old libraries into centres where people are encouraged to gather. They have added many more elements (mostly lifestyle and professional) to libraries so that people feel the urge to visit them.

'How in the world?!' You might ask.

Simple. Just change the architecture of our public libraries and turn them into multipurpose community centres where people will mingle, arrange conferences, have parties, watch movies, eat out, and, at the same time, read.

The library section will be the most attractive at the same centre; books will get prominence. People must be able to see the books first when they come to the centres for other chores. We call this strategic communication—bringing citizens into the book world.

The centre may house a painting gallery. Bangladesh has numerous painters. We could arrange painting exhibitions there. Let us share the profits from the sale with the painters. If any painter wants to teach painting, s/he can rent a room and be engaged in income-generating sessions.

We could think of a drama theatre. It would be wonderful if our proscenium activists could have a stage to perform at that centre. Theatre groups often need help finding a place to rehearse. This centre could be a solution for them.

If we have theatre, why should movies be far away? Let us also add cineplexes at the centre.

It is possible to create a separate zone for freelancers where they will come and work. Let us also develop research corners for entrepreneurs.

Amid these many options, we must remember our children. The centre must have a sizeable children's zone where they can play as they would in the parks. With all this, there has to be a food court. People love food, and almost everyone would be attracted to the centres.

Establishing health centres is a must-do. We can create yoga studios that would be rented to yoga teachers. The time has come for us to become conscious of our psychosomatic state.

And if the library centres are wrapped in greenery, they will likely attract visitors. Many countries have considered it and implemented such initiatives based on their needs.

Well, can't we also rethink our age-old library establishments and develop ideas that suit us? Let me reiterate: no one will come to the libraries if they are not attracted.

Finally, the books. Have we been able to digitise our libraries? How many digital books do we have on our library websites? Do we have any audiobooks in our libraries? Mere thousands of books with some rusting furniture will not attract readers.

Let us think about these ideas, but please do not take unending time to decide.

Ekram Kabir is a storyteller and a communications professional. He is an email away: [email protected] .

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.