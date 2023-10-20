Technology is pushing Bangladeshis further into their echo chambers

A smartphone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. The European Union on Wednesday targeted Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance under new digital rules aimed at reining in the market power of online companies. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

We have unparalleled access to information and ideas in today's deeply interconnected world. Nevertheless, the sheer amount of knowledge available also brings about a perilous pitfall: the subtle impact of confirmation bias and the echo chamber effect.

In our journey through the digital age, it is crucial to recognise and confront the cognitive biases that threaten our social fabric and democratic discourse. The key to fostering unity and progress in our nation lies in embracing diverse perspectives and maintaining an open-minded attitude.

Confirmation bias, the human tendency to favour information that aligns with our preexisting beliefs while dismissing opposing evidence, has seeped into every aspect of our lives.

As a powerful communication tool, social media inadvertently perpetuates this bias by tailoring content to cater to our preferences. As we engage with posts and articles that echo our views, we inadvertently create echo chambers—self-reinforcing information silos where dissenting opinions are largely absent or actively suppressed.

One prominent example of this lies in our political discourse. When contentious political events unfold in Bangladesh, individuals retreat into their respective echo chambers, interacting only with like-minded individuals who validate their beliefs.

The result? An entrenched "us vs. them" mentality deepens the polarisation along political, religious, and societal lines.

As we fall prey to confirmation bias, our society faces the erosion of empathy and understanding. Fueled by personalised algorithms, filter bubbles further exacerbate this problem by limiting our exposure to diverse perspectives.

We lose touch with alternative viewpoints, distancing ourselves from the struggles and aspirations of fellow citizens who may hold differing beliefs. Consequently, this breakdown in empathy hinders constructive dialogue, leaving us in isolated pockets of misunderstanding.

For Bangladesh to flourish, we must consciously embrace intellectual diversity. Encouraging citizens to seek out diverse viewpoints and engage in respectful debates is crucial to bridging the gaps that echo chambers have created.

As the gatekeepers of information, media outlets must shoulder the responsibility of breaking these echo chambers by providing balanced reporting and perspectives from across the spectrum.

Our educational institutions play a pivotal role in this transformation by cultivating critical thinking skills and nurturing a generation willing to question assumptions.

Moreover, let us not forget the impact of groupthink, a phenomenon that complements confirmation bias and fosters dangerous unanimity in decision-making. Groupthink is a psychological phenomenon that occurs within a group of people when the desire for harmony and conformity in the group results in an irrational or dysfunctional decision-making outcome.

In other words, it's when a group values consensus and cohesion over critical thinking and individual creativity.

Imagine a corporate board meeting where the CEO proposes a new business strategy. Most board members are enthusiastic about the CEO's idea and express support for it.

As the discussion unfolds, a few members have reservations and doubts about the strategy. Still, they remain silent because they don't want to go against the majority opinion and disrupt the apparent consensus.

They fear speaking up might lead to conflict or make them seem disloyal to the CEO. In this case, groupthink occurs when the board's desire for consensus and cohesion overrides the need for thorough evaluation and open discussion of the proposed business strategy, potentially leading to a poor decision.

Groupthink can have detrimental effects in various settings, including business, politics, and social organisations, as it can stifle innovation, hinder problem-solving, and lead to suboptimal outcomes.

In cohesive groups, individuals may prioritise harmony over objective evaluation, resulting in flawed choices and missed opportunities for progress. Bangladesh must encourage open communication and seek diverse perspectives within its institutions to avoid this pitfall.

In the pursuit of progress, it is vital to harness the power of diverse ideas and experiences. To achieve this, we need to foster an environment where respectful and constructive debates can thrive.

Recognising the danger of confirmation bias, we must actively engage with perspectives that challenge our beliefs. Our capacity for critical thinking will be instrumental in dispelling the myths and half-truths that echo within our chambers.

We need social media platforms to join this quest for unity as we navigate the labyrinth of confirmation bias and echo chambers. By diversifying content recommendations, these platforms can provide users with a broader range of information, reducing the likelihood of being trapped in information silos.

Let us advocate for algorithmic transparency, ensuring that these connectivity tools enrich rather than fragment our societal fabric.

To usher Bangladesh towards a more united future, citizens must strive to become informed, compassionate, and open-minded individuals. As we promote intellectual diversity, we will discover common ground that binds us together as one nation.

Our ability to listen to and respect one another, irrespective of our differences, will be the foundation of progress.

Confirmation bias and the echo chamber effect have infiltrated our lives in Bangladesh, undermining our collective journey towards unity and progress.

Embracing intellectual diversity, breaking free from filter bubbles, and promoting respectful dialogues are the stepping stones towards a more inclusive society.

Let us acknowledge the perils of groupthink and strive for critical thinking, ensuring that diverse perspectives are celebrated, not suppressed.

Bangladesh stands at a critical crossroads. We must shape the path ahead by challenging our assumptions and embracing the beauty of diversity.

Let us pave the way for a stronger and more united Bangladesh, one that thrives on open dialogue, inclusivity, and the boundless potential of our diverse perspectives.

Ismail Hossain is a student of Anthropology at the University of Dhaka.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.