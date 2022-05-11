Taking agent banking a step further to speed up financial inclusion 

Thoughts

Golam Sarowar Rasel, Tanzina Yeasmin
11 May, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 11:30 am

Related News

Taking agent banking a step further to speed up financial inclusion 

The economic landscape of rural areas is changing rapidly as the number of customers and transactions are constantly increasing due to agent banking. Moreover, agent banking serves as a facilitator in creating new jobs, as well as encouraging rural women entrepreneurs

Golam Sarowar Rasel, Tanzina Yeasmin
11 May, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 11:30 am
Taking agent banking a step further to speed up financial inclusion

Agent banking is one of the most crucial catalysts of financial inclusion in Bangladesh. It offers financial services to the underserved and unbanked across the country through agent outlets. 

This plays a significant role in boosting the national economy; especially in rural areas. Since its inception in 2013, agent banking has garnered enviable response from the banking community with its high growth potentials. 

Agent banking offers banking services outside of the traditional branch banking by engaging agents under a valid agency agreement. 

According to Bangladesh Bank, agent banking has registered 46% growth in accounts, taking the number of users to 14.047 million. Deposit growth has surged 53.34% to Tk240,547 million, while loan disbursement has increased by 14.34% to  Tk5,524 million. However, inward remittance flow has shown a downward move by 13.69%. 

In 2010, under the leadership of former governor and prominent economist Dr Atiur Rahman, Bangladesh embarked on its journey to build a financially inclusive society with a view to ensure inclusive economic growth. Agent banking as a new avenue has taken financial services to peoples' doorsteps. Due to this, the volume of transactions through agent banking has more than doubled in the last Fiscal Year of 2020-21.

Transaction volume has registered 47% growth to Tk4,908,760 million from December 20, 2020 to December 21, 2021. The volume of deposits surged by 100%, which reached Tk202,180 million from June 20, 2020 to June 21, 2021. Loan disbursement through agent banking has increased to Tk26,826 million in FY21, which was Tk4,888 million in FY20. Rural customers have received 58.40% of the total disbursed loan in FY21, stimulating the rural economy, where access to financial service is one key impediment of developing countries. 

In line with the Global Findex database of the World bank, only 40% of people above the age of 15 in rural areas possess a bank account or avail mobile financial services. Agent banking plays a leading role in bringing this unbanked segment of the population under the financial net.

About 86% of total agents and 88% of total outlets are operating in rural areas. The number of accounts in rural areas posted a significant growth of 49.33% from December 20, 2020 to December 21, 2021, whereas the number of accounts growth in urban areas is about 32%. Higher growth in opening accounts in rural areas have resulted in financial services reaching the doorsteps of the unbanked population. 

Women participation in financial inclusion has increased significantly through this channel, especially in rural areas. The data of Bangladesh Bank shows that the number of female accounts in agent banking reached 6.25 million on December 21, 2021, of which females in rural areas hold 5.38% accounts. 

During the lockdown brought about by Covid-19, agent banking continued to grow in all dimensions during the entire quarter of September 2020.  In that period, the number of agents increased by 15.96% and number of outlets increased by 12.59%. The volume of deposit has registered a growth of 27.60% and the volume of loan surged by 50.85% during this quarter. The amount of inward remittance registered a significant growth of 43.84% during this quarter.  

It is obvious that agent banking is an important tool for inclusive economic growth for a country like Bangladesh. In order to harness its growth potential and expedite financial inclusion in the country, pursuing these following policies might be helpful.

Firstly, commercial banks should select the individual or institution who are locally known and acceptable as an agent and can facilitate convincing local people to open bank accounts and encourage them to participate in the formal financial system. 

Secondly, cross banking transactions can be adopted, in which customers of a bank are allowed to transact through any outlet close to their location, which promotes more participation in the formal financial transaction system. Bangladesh Bank should relax the restriction on cross banking transactions with a view to developing a centralised server system that simplifies agent banking on the retail end. 

Thirdly, the major portion of the labour force in Bangladesh is working in the informal sector, who are left with insufficient options for saving and getting loans. Agent banking should capitalise this option by engaging this segment of population in formal financial services and assisting them to save and get access to credit facilities for entrepreneurial ventures. 

Fourthly, collaboration of agent banking and MFS can make it easier for the clients to avail financial services more conveniently. Agent banks can scrutinise the client's MFS account transaction details at the time of discerning the eligibility for credit worthiness. On the other hand, MFS can promote different sorts of services provided by agent banks, and be directly involved in monetary transactions at the retail end on behalf of agent banks. Collaboration of both parties can strengthen the availability of formal financial service. 

Lastly, the post office can be a good option to integrate with agent banking. This will ensure financial services are accessible to the farthest part of the country. 

The economic landscape of rural areas is changing rapidly as the number of customers and transactions are constantly increasing due to agent banking. Moreover, agent banking serves as a facilitator in creating new jobs, as well as encouraging rural women entrepreneurs. It also plays a key role in making them stronger both economically and socially. 

Agent banking is not only a tool to bring the unbanked under the formal financial system. It similarly plays an active role in economic expansion. A concerted effort by the government, Bangladesh Bank, commercial banks and MFIs will encourage people to use agents to avail financial services. This will both boost financial inclusion and accelerate financial activity. 

Golam Sarowar Rasel is a Finance graduate from the University of Chittagong.

Tanzina Yeasmin is a Management information systems student at Noakhali Science and Technology University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

 

Top News

Agent Banking / financial inclusion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

39m | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

1h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

2h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

3h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

3h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec