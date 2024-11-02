Sustainability: The journey starts with attitude

Illustration: TBS

J R R Tolkien once wrote, "There is some good in this world, and it's worth fighting for."

The line perfectly captures the spirit as we explore the critical role of sustainability in shaping a better future for all.

We are at a crossroads as our world and country are experiencing a series of turning events: the pandemic, global geopolitical tension, inflation and a generational shift.

The recent anti-discrimination movement has shown us that our young generation is passionate about changing the system. Gen Zs around the world are raising their voices on different issues, including sustainability and environmental preservation. They know the importance of sustainability and are actively taking steps to live more sustainably.

Ringing the alarm and setting long-term ambitions is not good enough to convince them anymore. Now is the time to focus on delivering impact by making sustainability progress integral to our policies and actions.

For businesses, sustainability is not just an obligation but a transformative aspect of their operations. This paradigm shift means sustainability is not just a strategic necessity but also a gateway to exciting opportunities for growth and innovation. Embracing sustainability can open doors to new markets, enhance brand reputation and foster a culture of innovation, paving the way for a brighter future.

Sustainability also carries significant macroeconomic implications for a developing country like Bangladesh. By embracing sustainable practices, developing countries like Bangladesh can enhance efficiency, reduce waste and lower energy costs, bolster long-term economic resilience, mitigate risk, and improve their competitiveness in the global value chain.

For example, approximately 45% of our RMG exports are destined for the European Union (EU), which is implementing stringent sustainability regulations by 2028. This regulatory shift presents both a challenge and an opportunity for our industry. Non-compliance with the requirements will result in losing this important market.

However, we can also turn this into a great opportunity. We are already ahead in sustainable manufacturing practices, and by leaping the value chain sustainably, we could offer our buyers a competitive advantage.

Moreover, sustainability-driven practices can boost macroeconomic growth by fostering innovation and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). Companies that lead in sustainable practices can position themselves as pioneers in new economic opportunities, contributing to more resilient and inclusive growth.

With this context in mind, we as a business need to change our perspective on sustainability and how to incorporate sustainability at the core of business. Many companies are already on their journey of championing sustainability, and a few important strategic considerations can ensure the desired outcome.

First, sustainability should be integrated into the value chain. Sustainability encompasses more than eco-friendly technologies, it includes the entire value chain.

In my early days at Unilever Bangladesh, I launched the Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital, known as the Floating Hope, which provides medical service to the remote Chars of Jamuna and is a great example of purpose-driven brand action.

However, this step alone is not enough for Lifebuoy to become a sustainable brand or offset the carbon footprint generated by the brand. We must consider the product's environmental footprint, and that is why Unilever is committed to achieving the Net Zero target through value chain integration.

Over half of our carbon emissions result from selecting raw materials like palm oil and paper packaging, which are linked to agriculture and forests.

Bangladesh is one of the world's largest bar soap markets. Last year, Unilever Bangladesh alone used over 44,000 metric tonnes of palm oil in Bangladesh. Cultivating this amount of palm oil would require around 86,000 hectares of land, around one-sixth of the Sundarban area.

We need to source this raw material responsibly to eliminate the risk of deforestation due to our activity. So, along with transforming our factories to use green energy or less water, we ensure an end-to-end sustainable value chain.

Secondly, sustainability should be woven into the business model rather than treated as a charitable add-on. Sustainable business models are sustainable because they address real problems and serve people.

Unilever was born when Lord Lever came up with the idea of mass-producing soap. Back in 1894, Lifebuoy soap was created to help combat the disease and infection that ran rife in towns across Victorian England.

Even today, we have great local examples of sustainable business in Bangladesh. A few years ago, a passionate entrepreneur, Farhana Rashid, built an innovative business idea to provide affordable, smart toilets for the urban poor. Today, her organisation, Bhumijo, operates a profitable public toilet chain across Bangladesh.

Thirdly, the best outcome would require innovation and rethinking. When we keep sustainability at the heart of our actions, any innovation will drive both business and sustainability results. When we prioritise sustainability, any new idea can drive business and sustainability.

For example, reducing our carbon footprint has been a focus for us, and our digitisation initiative for our sales function has also contributed to our overall result. Digital app adaptation for our sales channel has made a big difference as we now save over 1.6 million pieces of paper annually, and this action has reduced CO2 emissions by over 170 metric tonnes per year.

Moreover, sustainability is a collective responsibility. While organisations drive strategic and systematic changes, we need brand power to influence behaviour change.

One of our popular brands, Sunsilk, and our employer's volunteering platform, Proyash, are educating schoolchildren on proper plastic waste disposal. If we can engage more brands to join this cause, we can reach more schools effectively and drive positive, impactful social change at scale.

Another example could be PRAN's work through contact farming practices. Many other organisations, including their competitors, adopted this model, and collectively, this practice has significantly impacted agriculture and the environment of the country and created a new value chain.

Internally, sustainability is everyone's responsibility within the organisation, not just one department. It should be embedded in the everyday work of all functions and part of organisational culture and mindset. Setting realistic, measurable goals is essential after establishing the right culture and mindset. This approach enhances performance and enables us to focus on areas needing immediate attention.

For example, Unilever's new performance-driven global Growth Action Plan (GAP) focuses on high-performing actions for efficient results with accountability and ownership while emphasising the importance of collaboration.

Lastly, to achieve sustainability goals, it is crucial to collaborate with industry peers, governments and communities. Partnering with the right stakeholders and sharing expertise leads to improved performance and efficient resource allocation.

To summarise, I suggest a few steps that could help all of us unlock the potential of sustainable growth. Make sustainability part of business strategy. Sustainability should be considered a responsibility to the planet and society and a potential for future growth. The leadership team is responsible for this.

Consider fixing your own house first or selecting areas that are relatable and relevant to your business. Focus on your products or services, operations and value chain. Sustainability is not a marketing gimmick, it is more of a business strategy or a growth mindset.

Ensure the right culture across organisations. Make sure sustainability is a collective responsibility. Set clear targets that are realistic and measurable. Set the culture of positive reinforcement through accountability and transparency.

Be ready to adopt change and accept failures, because sustainability is a journey, and you need to be agile to face unknown, new challenges.

After all, the journey starts from attitude rather than ability.

Zaved Akhtar is the Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL).

Zaved Akhtar is the Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL).