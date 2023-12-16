A strategic vision for rebranding Bangladesh

Rebranding Bangladesh as a tourist destination is more than just a marketing campaign; it is a national effort that calls for a holistic, long-term plan. Photo: Fazlay Rabby

Bangladesh, a country steeped in cultural heritage and blessed with breathtaking natural beauty, has frequently been overlooked as a popular tourist destination worldwide. This omission in the world's tourism stage belittles Bangladesh, a nation blessed with a vibrant and tenacious character and a rich cultural heritage.

A vital chance to rebrand Bangladesh on the global stage presents itself as the country commemorates fifty-two years of victory day. Therefore, we need to lay forth a plan for rebranding Bangladesh, suggesting innovative strategies beyond improving the country's image to spur all-encompassing social and economic progress.

After independence, Bangladesh's challenges, like political instability and natural catastrophes, have dominated the world's view of the country. But this picture does not do justice to the country's complex character.

Bangladesh is a resilient nation with a rich cultural heritage and beautiful natural landscapes. Our cultural and religious festivals (e.g., Eid, Pahela Baishakh, and Durga Puja) are vibrant celebrations that colour the country's cultural tapestry.

A Unesco World Heritage Site, the Sundarbans is home to the magnificent Royal Bengal Tiger, symbolising the country's abundant natural resources. Louis Kahn's architectural masterpieces, such as the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, are signs of a culturally and intellectually rich past.

The World Bank reports that cultural tourism generates 40% of the world's tourism income, but Bangladesh has hardly begun exploring this opportunity. It can transform its image from a resilient nation to one that flourishes by refocusing on these neglected aspects of its history.

Bangladesh may learn a lot from the rebranding successes of other countries, for example, the "100% Pure New Zealand" advertising campaign in New Zealand. An engaging storyline centring on sustainability and indigenous culture was critical to this effort, which resulted in a dramatic uptick in tourism by highlighting the country's distinctive natural beauty. Over a decade, the campaign helped boost tourism revenues by 50%, according to Tourism New Zealand.

Similarly, the "Incredible India" campaign improved India's reputation by showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage, which led to a 16% increase in international tourists per year, as reported by the Indian Ministry of Tourism.

What matters for Bangladesh is crafting a story that showcases its cultural legacy, natural beauty, and modern development in a way that is compelling and understood all across the world. Building a genuine and influential brand image will require close cooperation with all relevant parties, including local communities, government agencies, and international partners.

Creative advertising campaigns must reach consumers worldwide in the modern digital age. The proliferation of online media presents a once-in-a-generation chance to highlight Bangladesh's story through dynamic storytelling and interactive experiences.

Tourists can experience the Sundarbans or Bagerhat, two of Bangladesh's historic attractions, through virtual reality excursions before even setting foot in the nation. This story can be amplified and seen by a broader, more varied audience through influencer partnerships and social media initiatives.

For example, the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism announced that the country's "Wonderful Indonesia" campaign increased tourism by 25% in just one year using digital marketing. Personalization marketing that uses artificial intelligence and big data can reach a wide range of tourist demographics by catering to each person's unique tastes and interests.

Bangladesh is at a pivotal crossroads in establishing itself as a pioneer in sustainable tourism as the globe moves towards this trend. Conservation efforts in the country, such as those to save biodiverse environments and endangered animals like the Royal Bengal Tiger, align with the rising worldwide demand for ecotourism.

The majority of international tourists want to travel sustainably, according to a UNWTO survey, which highlights the growing trend of eco-friendly vacations. Bangladesh can increase its tourist numbers, including eco-conscious ones, by promoting its commitment to sustainable practices. This method guarantees the preservation of the nation's cultural and environmental legacy and raises the country's profile as a tourist destination.

Government policies and investments must be strong if Bangladesh is to be repositioned as a premier tourist destination. Improving the tourist experience requires infrastructure development to align with worldwide standards. This includes transportation, accommodation, and public services.

One example of the effect of such investments is the rise of Dubai as a major tourist and commercial destination thanks to forward-thinking government policies and new infrastructure. Targeted government initiatives and public-private partnerships drove Rwanda's emergence as a leading safari destination, offering a roadmap for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh can significantly increase its attractiveness to foreign tourists by cultivating an atmosphere that is favourable to tourism, prioritising safety, quality, and accessibility.

Multiple criteria should be considered while assessing the efficacy of Bangladesh's rebranding campaign. Arrivals of tourists, profits in foreign currency, and global tourism rankings are all quantitative metrics that can be used to track success.

For example, according to the World Tourism and Travel Council, Thailand has maintained its status as a top tourist destination in Asia by strategically expanding its offers and maintaining high standards.

Qualitative evaluations, such as surveys of tourist satisfaction and studies of worldwide brand perception, are equally crucial for gauging the efficacy of rebranding initiatives. Conducting continuous market research and implementing feedback systems to adjust and improve plans to match changing global tourism trends and tastes is essential.

Telling a compelling tale is essential for successful destination marketing. Travel blogs, Instagram, and YouTube videos that capture Bangladesh's spirit can tell the country's story compellingly. Every narrative contributes to the intricate fabric of Bangladesh, whether set in the lively streets of Dhaka or the serene tea estates of Sylhet.

Similar to how Peru has successfully marketed Machu Picchu, Unesco World Heritage Sites like the Sundarbans and historical cities provide captivating content for heritage tourism. Additionally, eco-lodges, community-based tourism, and responsible wildlife experiences are all examples of sustainable tourism activities that highlight Bangladesh's dedication to responsible and environmentally conscious travel. These initiatives help preserve the country's cultural and environmental treasures while improving the tourism experience.

Promoting Bangladesh's rebranded image relies heavily on the global Bangladeshi diaspora. They can shape a positive and dynamic perception of Bangladesh through their stories, experiences, and connections.

One way to tap into the diaspora's potential as cultural ambassadors is to engage with them through focused campaigns and projects. Furthermore, Bangladesh may significantly enhance its global visibility by engaging in international travel fair participation, collaborating with foreign travel influencers, and building bilateral tourism agreements. The country's profile rises thanks to these collaborations, which also allow for the sharing of successful strategies and fresh approaches to tourist development.

Rebranding Bangladesh this 52 years of victory day as a tourist destination is more than just a marketing campaign; it is a national effort that calls for a holistic, long-term plan. We can change the world's view of Bangladesh by promoting our cultural legacy, using technology to our advantage, and adhering to responsible and sustainable tourism practices.

This trip tells our tale of strength, beauty, and vitality, not just about luring tourists. We must make the most of this chance to elevate Bangladesh to the status of a world-renowned tourist destination that offers more than simply a place to see; it must be a place to stay, feel, and remember.

Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at BRAC Business School, BRAC University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

