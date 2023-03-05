Smart librarians for Smart Bangladesh

World famous English writer Neil Gaiman once said, "Google can bring you back 100,000 answers, a librarian can bring you back the right one."

This statement reflects how important it is to have a library under the guidance of skilled, well-educated and insightful librarians in this age of information and communication technologies to get the right information at the right time.

The overabundance of accessibility to the world of the internet with the blessings of computers, smartphones and other digital devices has brought the world community closer to each other and made intellectual properties quickly available. Now we can get thousands of answers to our queries from different websites with the help of Google, Bing, Yahoo, Yandex and other search engines.

The profusion of information from the websites often creates confusion and complexities about which one to pick. Here comes the necessity for a Smart Librarian as a rescuer – they can choose the accurate information without wasting valuable time.

In common parlance, Smart Library is the marketing name for Digital Library, Intelligent Library, Blended Library or Global Virtual Library. Smart technology is effusively used to manage library activities and help library users fulfil their requirements without the help of library staff. It is the amalgamation of hardware, software and specifically designed and developed searching mechanisms to provide necessary information services to global virtual users.

Moreover, a smart library can be controlled and monitored with the help of automatic doors, patron-access computers and self-service kiosks to ensure services for students, academicians and research scholars. A smart librarian handles all these functionalities of a library to make the user community smart enough to take prompt decisions to differentiate between right and wrong information.

To keep pace with the advanced and developing nations, the Bangladesh government is also trying to bring changes in every sector by introducing digitisation programs and successfully employing the blessings of ICTs to ensure transparency in government services and other public affairs. Recently the government of the People's Republic Of Bangladesh has introduced a "Smart Bangladesh" program to take the journey of Digital Bangladesh to the advanced stage within 2041.

The success of smart Bangladesh is premised upon smart citizens, a smart government and a smart economy. And to this end, Smart Librarians can be the pioneers to usher in an inducement to make the journey of smart Bangladesh a success story on the global stage.

Throughout the decade, Bangladesh has achieved incredible breakthroughs in the economic and ICT sectors. The long cherished dream of Vision 2021 with the fulfillment of Digital Bangladesh has motivated the government to leap forward with courage and determination to accomplish Vision 2041 with the attainment of Smart Bangladesh within 2041.

The premier aim of Smart Bangladesh is to switch to a smart economy by ensuring smart governance with the help of smart citizens, to form a smart society (knowledge based-society). The foundation pillar of smart Bangladesh is premised upon the development of a knowledge based-society with the participation of the people. Therefore, smart citizens are the main driving force who can play crucial roles in the transformation of a traditional form of socio-economic system to the fully digitised one, with the combination of smart technologies.

Library and information centres are the hubs for creating a linkage between the masses and ICTs. With the adoption of smart technology, i.e Big Data, 3D printing, RFID, Cloud computing, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence in the library and information centre, library professionals can make people information literate, technologically sound and culturally well-balanced. A higher educated and well-trained librarian operates intelligent library systems with the combination of ICTs and other smart technologies to make people skilled human capital and act as the main agents of a smart economy and smart society.

Education makes the backbone of any development initiative unbending and everlasting. In order to make the foundation of Smart Bangladesh well-suited to the challenges of Industry 4.0 and the graduation to developed countries in 2041, the government must focus on smart education programs at primary, secondary and tertiary levels. Henceforward, in relation to ensuring smart education along with smart information services for all citizens, smart library professionals can take part in this movement to build poverty and hunger-free, advanced and prosperous Sonar Bangla (Golden Bangladesh) by introducing smart library programs across the country.

The progress of libraries and information centres is the crucial factor that influences the development of society and the country as a whole. Therefore, the journey of Smart Bangladesh will not be possible without guaranteeing lifelong and quality education through smart libraries.

As the whole world is getting closer to information superhighways due to the revolution and explosion in the universe of the Internet and smart technologies, librarians can open up endless possibilities for all by ensuring round-the-clock accessibility to the kingdom of knowledge and wisdom. To expedite digital education, digital healthcare, digital agriculture and other smart development programs across the country, the Bangladesh government needs to pay more attention to introducing smart library programs in every library and information centre and ensure training and education on ICTs for all library professionals.

However, taking everything into account, Bangladeshi library and information science professionals need to be at the forefront to play a pioneering role in the making of Smart Bangladesh. Their vigorous participation to make this journey a grand success will build the legend of an advanced and prosperous Bangladesh in the days to come.

Aktarul Islam is a writer, researcher and poet.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.