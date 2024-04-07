The slow lane: Why electric bikes are trailing behind

An odd paradox seems to be taking shape: even as silent, sleek electric cars cut through the traffic and promise a green future, their two-wheeled electric counterparts have lagged. This contrast is vivid, considering the great potential for green mobility solutions. Higher costs are touted as a factor but that still doesn't fully explain the much slower penetration of e-bikes.

Of course, some models cost much less than their four-wheeled counterparts. But affordability is not the only reason they haven't been pushed to the forefront of the green transport movement. Other reasons vary from the pragmatic to cultural attitudes. Missing infrastructure is a major stumbling block to the uptake of e-bikes in Bangladesh and beyond.

Unlike electric cars, which are thriving in a welcoming ecosystem with plenty of manufacturers, e-bikes are in an entirely hostile environment.

There are safety concerns due to the lack of separate dedicated lanes. Users are further aggravated by the sporadic presence of the charging stations, mostly as one moves off from metropolitan areas. This particularly affects users who need to use them for long commutes.

Furthermore, the bikes are still not suited for harsh weather. Not all e-bikes come with atmospheric condition cover, and most would not have a cargo room hence it is not suited for multifarious use. These typically contribute to the comfort and convenience of using a vehicle. And the lack of these comforts has also relegated e-bikes to niche roles and not mainstream solutions.

E-bikes are regarded as an unsatisfactory alternative that is only befitting of second-class applications, such as making deliveries. This cultural stigma against e-bikes weakens the opportunity for e-bikes to be seen as a viable, respectable form of transport and furthers slowed adoption rates.

The never-ending confusing maze of regulations adds to the jigsaw of integrating e-bikes with normal traffic. Vague classifications and an uncertain legal framework keep the manufacturers, consumers and policymakers under the sword of uncertainty. That would mean unnecessary regulatory confusion has slowed down the market growth and innovation and e-bikes remain in a grey area of the law.

However, despite the issues, the industry's landscape is very radiant. There are several major players in the market with new models, provided to the eco-conscious consumer. Among the companies making big steps in this market, Walton, Runner, Akij Motors and Green Tiger stand out for their contributions and the diversity in what they offer.

Walton is the first company to release government-approved electric scooters in the country. The Walton Takyon 1.00 has been available since 2021 and it is the first electric scooter that can be registered under Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

Akij Motors is a major contender on the market, representing the renowned Akij Group. They offer models from the Akij Durbar and Akij Durdanto to Akij Sathi. Their motorcycles are unique and powerful, with premium features and affordable prices.

Runner has been actively seeking electric bikes in the market and has presented models like Runner eWave Voltage, Runner eWave Electrica and Runner eWave Eco—models that only prove the company's serious intentions to merge affordability with eco-friendliness.

Green Tiger, the flagship of electric bikes in Bangladesh, features a full range—from Green Tiger GT-Sprint XR, GT-Vive XR, to GT-Fenix XR, among other models. Accordingly, its price and usage preference cater to different classes of consumers.

At the same time, foreign firms are also lining up to bring the best and most popular models of electric bikes used elsewhere in the world to Bangladeshi consumers. Yadea and Odysse Electric have recently compared their bikes with offerings from local brands to bring their models to Bangladeshi consumers, indicating that the fast-growing market is likely to face competition from overseas.

It will be an amalgamation of the innovative local scene with a potential for global participation. In consequence, with the market as it is, we can surely expect the consumer to see more varied electric bikes available in different tastes and budget ranges.

The road to electrification is replete with promise and potential challenges. Imagine Bangladesh as a vast canvas, ready to be painted with the hues of electric mobility. It will take brushstrokes of innovation, policy and public awareness for this masterpiece to come together.

This is where policies like those in the roadmap come in, from crafting infrastructure for a new wave of vehicles to more charging stations that can make electric cars affordable for everyone. It's about envisioning a Bangladesh where electric vehicles are not just a novelty but a norm.

It goes as far as local manufacturing, which would turn Bangladesh into an EV technology and innovation hub. This is not only for import substitution but, once again, to help propel the country to the forefront of the electric revolution. It will produce more jobs and push forward with homegrown talents and technology. Favourable policy pushes are quite crucial for the development and popularisation of e-bikes. Regulatory clarifications, infrastructural investment, manufacturers and user incentives can help ignite the revolution.

The decisions taken today can pave the way for a more sustainable, e-bike-friendly tomorrow.

If the electric bike now lags behind its four-wheeled relation in the electric vehicle boom, that is not the end of the story in the final reckoning. Technological development, infrastructural construction, cultural change, and finally, policy changes might pave the way for e-bikes to leap over all these barriers.

Adoption of this two-wheeler revolution could put Bangladesh on a trajectory toward a future where green, efficient and inclusive mobility is not a vision but an existing reality.

Reshad Rahman Bhuiyan is an entrepreneur and a student currently studying at North South University, majoring in HRM and Marketing.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.