'This sanction has put stain on our national image'

It seems to me that the six people who have been sanctioned here likely have been held accountable because they hold responsible positions. They are at the top of the chain of command.

Over the past decade, human rights activists and human rights groups in Bangladesh have repeatedly called on the government to set up an independent commission of inquiry into the disappearances and 'crossfires'.

But the problem is that those who run the state of Bangladesh have shown indifference in this regard. Many of their comments on this matter are ridiculous.

For example, they often say that missing persons are indebted so they are hiding. Attempts have also been made to justify the crossfire incidents as 'gunfire' between the two sides. But ordinary people and human rights activists are convinced that they are all extrajudicial killings or enforced disappearances.

Despite the demands, no action has been taken by the government, it has been side-lined. It has exposed the weakness of the state as well. No state can survive alone in the current world. A state depends on another for business, culture, language and various other reasons. Just the way we depend on the United States for many reasons, similarly, the US is also dependent on us for many reasons. So, a country has responsibilities and obligations with whom it will maintain relations, and do business.

So, The United States obviously observes the democracy of a country and its human rights situation. And that is the basis on which they determine their relationship.

Probably this is why the US has imposed sanctions on RAB and some of its officials, and they are also saying that if the sanctioned persons' properties in the US will be confiscated. This incident has put stain on our national image.

If the government had earlier taken action by setting up an independent commission of inquiry into these matters, the responsibility would not be on the state today.

Today's responsibility is not only on the six individuals, but also on the former or current members of the organisation they belong to, and if it continues, the state also will not be able to pass that responsibility.

Nur Khan is a Human Rights Activist