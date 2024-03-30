Sam Bankman-Fried's sentence is a warning to crypto

Bankman-Fried was convicted of fraud, conspiracy and several other offences after the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX

The sentencing of cryptocurrency wunderkind turned convicted fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in jail along with the forfeiture of more than $11 billion looks like a fair outcome.

While not as harsh as the request from prosecutors for as much as 50 years, it should stand as a clear deterrent for aspiring fraudsters both in traditional finance and its decentralized offshoots. And given crypto is still in the midst of a much-needed clean-up, that matters.

To recap, the 32-year-old Bankman-Fried was convicted of fraud, conspiracy and several other offences last year after the spectacular collapse of his crypto exchange FTX revealed an $8 billion hole of missing customer funds under his watch.

The jury wasn't swayed by the one-time billionaire's defence that he'd fallen victim to a market downturn, largely because the evidence was so overwhelming and his defence so contradictory. His former lieutenants' testimony was as damning as his own lack of remorse and history of statements like: "F**k regulators."

The hope of Bankman-Fried's lawyers was that some mitigating factors might help tilt the balance in favour of a sentence of just 6.5 years in jail (more like Martin Shkreli than Bernie Madoff). One was his relatively young age and character, portrayed as a "beautiful puzzle" — a smart, well-meaning outcast held back by mental health issues and whose real goal was not self-enrichment but philanthropy.

Another was the optimism that the FTX bankruptcy process might repay customers in full, aided by a rebound in crypto prices and the firm's stake in assets such as artificial-intelligence startup Anthropic.

Neither of these arguments really made much headway, thankfully. US District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made clear that talk of FTX customers being made whole was "misleading" and "speculative," and didn't negate the losses that Bankman-Fried's crimes inflicted on his victims (whose stories of financial ruin have been widely publicized).

The justification that this was doing bad in the pursuit of doing good, or that the crypto mogul was somehow caught up in events beyond his control, received little sympathy. Kaplan said Bankman-Fried had given false testimony, committed witness tampering and had pursued power and influence. And, fundamentally, had shown little remorse for serious crimes.

Now, to be sure, the sentence of 25 years fell short of what prosecutors had hoped for when comparing Bankman-Fried to Madoff, who was sentenced to 150 years after his Ponzi scheme collapsed. And it's pretty amusing to note that some of the more hawkish voices after the sentencing came from crypto industry representatives, who are determined to erase the memory of FTX and other bad actors from investors' minds as the industry rebounds to new heights.

It has to be said that Madoff is an outlier and 25 years is high up in the white-collar rogues' gallery and still meets the criteria of serving as a deterrent while also taking other factors into account like age and the nature of the crimes.

And, more importantly, it sends a message to an industry that's still yet to complete the clean-up it sorely needs. Bankman-Fried's one-time arch-rival, Binance boss Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, is due to be sentenced on anti-money-laundering failures soon.

A civil fraud trial has started over fallen tycoon Do Kwon, who was arrested in Montenegro last year after the collapse of his cryptocurrency two years ago. And Bloomberg News on Thursday reported the US and UK are reviewing more than $20 billion of crypto transactions that passed through a Russia-based virtual exchange.

Misconduct happens when the perceived benefits outweigh the costs (and the risk of detection). Bankman-Fried's sentencing sends a clear warning that aspiring crypto fraudsters should heed.

Lionel Laurent is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist writing about the future of money and the future of Europe. Previously, he was a reporter for Reuters and Forbes.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.