Redefining authority: The essential rebranding of Bangladesh’s police force

The police must be depoliticised, with appointments and promotions based on merit rather than political connections. Photo: TBS

The fall of the Sheikh Hasina government has left Bangladesh in a transitory state of lawlessness, with the collapse of law and order leading to widespread mob justice and a spike in robberies and burglaries. Police officers have abandoned their posts, either out of fear of retaliation for past actions, or in protest of the previous regime's policies that have left them exposed to violence.

As a result, a power vacuum has emerged allowing for vigilante groups and opportunistic third parties to take control.

The resulting violence and unrest have made it clear that the new government must act swiftly to restore order and completely rebuild the country's broken police force.

This is not just a matter of reorganisation; it is about rebranding the police to symbolise a new era of justice and service.

In the past week, the situation has been exacerbated by the police force's defiance of orders to return to duty. Officers have remained absent, standing firm on a set of eleven demands that highlight their grievances with the previous government and the dire conditions under which they have been often asked to work.

This refusal to return to duty until their demands are met underscores the deep-seated issues within the force and the need for an organised and effective overhaul.

In times of such upheaval, symbols carry tremendous power. The current police uniform, badge, and insignia are deeply associated with the old regime's oppressive practices and have become symbols of fear rather than protection.

To regain the trust of the public, the police must shed these old symbols and adopt new ones that reflect their commitment to justice and the well-being of the community. This is not just a superficial change but a critical step in reestablishing the police as a force that serves the people.

Design theory teaches us that the symbols and visual identity of an institution can significantly influence how it is perceived by the public.

In history, we see how regimes and organisations that sought to break away from oppressive pasts often rebranded themselves with new symbols and uniforms.

For instance, after the February Revolution of 1917 in Petrograd, the old Tsarist police force, which had become synonymous with repression, was largely dismantled. The revolutionaries understood that the old symbols of authority were tainted and needed to be replaced to reflect the values of the new order.

Berlin's rebranding after the reunification of Germany is a powerful example of how symbols and strategic identity shifts can reshape the perception of a place.

Once known as the epicentre of Cold War tensions, symbolised by the Berlin Wall, the city needed to reinvent itself in the eyes of both its residents and the world. The fall of the Wall in 1989 marked not just a physical reunification but also a symbolic opportunity to redefine Berlin's identity.

Similarly, Bangladesh's police must move on from their past, starting almost as if they were a new institution.

The first step in this transformation is to redesign the police uniform, badge, and overall visual identity. The current uniform must be replaced with one that is modern, practical, and conveys a sense of approachability and professionalism.

The colour scheme should be carefully chosen to symbolise trust, integrity, and service. The badge, too, must be reimagined, with local designers working to create an emblem that embodies the values of the new Bangladesh—a commitment to justice, fairness, and the protection of all citizens.

However, rebranding is not just about appearances. It must be accompanied by substantial changes in how the police operate. The new symbols will only be effective if they are backed by policies that demonstrate a genuine break from the past.

This includes addressing the eleven demands of the police officers, which are crucial for rebuilding morale and ensuring their cooperation in the reform process.

And while rebranding is a crucial first step toward restoring public trust, it must be accompanied by swift and visible justice for those officers who abused their power and engaged in misconduct during the previous regime. The Bangladeshis deep-seated disdain for the police stems from years of corruption, brutality, and political manipulation.

If the individuals responsible for these wrongdoings are not held accountable, the toxic culture and entrenched corruption within the force will persist, undermining any efforts to create a new identity.

Justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done, serving as a clear message that the new police force will operate with integrity, fairness, and a commitment to the rule of law. Without this accountability, rebranding will merely be a superficial change, failing to address the core issues that have eroded public confidence in the police.

Establishing an independent oversight body to hold officers accountable, ensuring transparency in police operations, and fostering stronger ties with the community through initiatives like community policing are essential in this process.

The police must be depoliticised, with appointments and promotions based on merit rather than political connections. This will help to build a force that is respected not only for its new look but also for its actions.

It is also essential to rebuild the physical infrastructure of the police. Destroyed police stations must be repaired or replaced, and where this is not immediately possible, temporary stations should be set up to maintain law enforcement services.

The safety of police officers must also be ensured during this period of transition. The presence of the armed forces may be necessary on the streets until the police can reestablish themselves and regain the trust of the public.

Rebranding the police is about more than just changing uniforms and badges—it is about creating a new identity that reflects the values of a just and accountable institution.

By breaking away from the symbols of the past and adopting a new visual identity, the police can begin to rebuild their relationship with the public and reestablish themselves as protectors of the people.

This symbolic transformation, coupled with meaningful reforms that address the demands of the officers, will be essential in restoring law and order in Bangladesh and ensuring a brighter, more just future for all.

Dr Mehzeb Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Dr Mehzeb Chowdhury is an inventor, instructor, criminalistics expert, and criminal law barrister. He has worked with over fifty police forces worldwide and is currently an Assistant Professor in Criminology and Criminal Justice at Northumbria University, UK.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard