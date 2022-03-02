RealTalk: White media is the right media, so what’s the problem?

Do white voices matter more than those of people of colour? Well, ask Karen and she'll tell you that they are certainly louder.

Every crisis is a talking point for nations so enamoured with freedom and democracy that they can't stop yapping about it.

The browns and the blacks have to learn their place in the pecking order, according to our masters.

The conflict in Ukraine has deeply affected some white journalists, on a very emotional level. Covering a crisis that affects white people has indeed taken a mental toll on Caucasian journalists.

CBS correspondent Charlie D'Agata, a seasoned journalist, grappled for words as he stood before the carnage being unleashed in Ukraine.

"This isn't a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan that has seen conflict raging for decades ... this is a relatively civilised, relatively European ... city where you wouldn't expect that or hope that (war) to happen," he said, adding that he would have to choose his words very carefully.

He did indeed try to choose his words carefully. Such was his mental distress that in the heat of the moment, the shroud of equality that Western media has chosen to don, moved ever so slightly, the gape showing what really drove their preferred narrative: colours, or lack of it thereof.

The linguistic acrobats of Western journalists , that put Olympian gymnasts to shame, failed at this point.

Al Jazeera English's presenter Peter Dobbie, during a telecast, said, "What's compelling is looking at them, the way they are dressed. These are prosperous, middle-class people. These are not obviously refugees trying to get away from the Middle East [...] or North Africa. They look like any European family that you'd live next door to."

Yes, it's the middle-class white family living next door! Let's not discuss Peter Dobbie's garrisoned neighbourhood and what kind of people it caters to, but Dobbie was shocked. Perhaps like his namesake, Dobbie should have stuck to liking socks and put one in it.

The distraught, however, has been palpable. Imagine instigating wars around the world only for it to come to nations you had taken a liking to. Why should anyone be affected by the bullets they have profited from anyway?

Guns can ring out in backward places like Palestine and bombs can drop in s-holes like Mosul. But for a predominantly white European country? No, sir.

And let's not get into the whataboutism of it.

Saddam had to be toppled. Libya had to be freed. Afghanistan needed protection. Palestine probably deserves it, being in the middle-east and all that.

And Russia is a matter of security. Why should it be alarmed being surrounded by forces whose only job is to "curb Russian influence"? Is that not normal?

In a display of exceptionally generous duality, when it comes to Russia, Western media freely puts on a xenophobic lense on top of their racist one.

Russia is about to be a pariah state and leading the xenophobic charge is FIFA, one of the most corrupt organisations in the world.

In an attempt to put a halt to Putin, Russia has been banned from international and club competitions. And they aren't racist, since they never banned Israel despite it doing its best to eradicate the Palestinians.

Yesterday, while the footballing world came together to berate Russia, Turkish footballer Aykut Demir refused to wear a t-shirt with the words "No War" emblazoned on it.

"Everyday thousands of civilians are killed in the Middle East and they keep silent. When it comes to Europe, they are acting like that," he said.

Look at his skin colour, however, and you can understand why he dared have such opinions.

But is it all our doing? Our lack of initiative in covering crises in our own way? Why do we have to rely on Western journalists, anyway? But imagine if a Bangladeshi newspaper wanted to send a journalist to cover the Ukraine crisis. By the time our visa was approved, the US would have started a brand new war elsewhere.

While we await visas and keep quiet in case we lose those scholarships and fellowships, 'White is Right' has become an unspoken mantra around the world. But of course, it has to be the right kind of 'white'.

Columnist Daniel Hannan, in the UK's The Telegraph, wrote, "They seem so like us. That's what makes it so shocking. Ukraine is a European country. Its people watch Netflix and have Instagram accounts, vote in free elections and read uncensored newspapers. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations. It can happen to anyone."

Can you imagine declaring war against people who have Netflix and Instagram accounts? That is basically the height of civilisation.

So far the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association have condemned "orientalist and racist implications that any population or country is 'uncivilised' or bears economic factors that make it worthy of conflict".

In a statement, they said, "This type of commentary reflects the pervasive mentality in Western journalism of normalising tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America. It dehumanises and renders their experience with war as somehow normal and expected."

Big words coming from the Arab world, as if Yemen is an afterthought, right?

On BBC News, Ukraine's deputy chief prosecutor David Sakvarelidze said he was very emotional seeing, "European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed every day."

And what about the blacks and browns being turned away at the Polish border for being the wrong colour? Well, it is normal to believe that they went to Ukraine to sneak into Poland to begin with. It's the brown dream after all.

And if they die, well, that's something that happens in their country anyway, doesn't it? If it hasn't, then it's only a matter of time before the great freedom-giver smells their oil resources.

So far now, given everything, its best to pay close attention to what our masters are saying, instead of coming up with our own brown opinions. This isn't our place.

It's a white world folks. Get with it or get lost.